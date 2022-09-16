Home / Business / Closing bell: Sensex crashes by nearly 1,100 points; Nifty too closes in red

Closing bell: Sensex crashes by nearly 1,100 points; Nifty too closes in red

Updated on Sep 16, 2022 04:10 PM IST

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement fell over 4 per cent each, emerging as the major laggards.

People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai.(PTI file)
ByHT News Desk

Benchmark indices faced severe drubbing on Friday, with the Sensex and Nifty falling nearly 2 per cent each amid feeble global market trends.

Foreign fund outflows and fears of recession in the global economy have dented investor sentiments.

Falling for the third day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,093.22 points or 1.82 per cent to settle at 58,840.79. During the day, it tumbled 1,246.84 points or 2 per cent to 58,687.17.

The NSE Nifty declined 346.55 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 17,530.85.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra and UltraTech Cement fell over 4 per cent each, emerging as the major laggards.

Among others to settle in the negative territory were Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, Nestle and Reliance Industries.

IndusInd Bank emerged as the only gainer.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European bourses were mostly quoting in the negative territory. The US markets had ended lower on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.32 per cent to USD 91.13 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net 1,270.68 crore in the domestic market on Thursday, according to data available with the BSE.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
