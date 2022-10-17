Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Closing bell: Sensex gains 491 points to end at 58,410; Nifty above 17,300

Updated on Oct 17, 2022 03:41 PM IST

People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
Indian shares erased early losses to rise on Monday, as bank and automobile stocks gained, news agency PTI reported.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.73% higher at 17,311 and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.85% and ended session at 58,410.98.

Meanwhile, in broader Asia, equities slipped on Monday following another drubbing for Wall Street, as investors braced for a further drastic tightening in global financial conditions.With PTI inputs

Topics
sensex
