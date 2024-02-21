Closing bell: Sensex sinks over 400 points, Nifty around 22,000; IT shares weigh

Closing bell: Indian equity indices snapped 6-day winning run and ended lower on February 21 with Nifty below 22,100. People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

At close, the Sensex was down 434.31 points or 0.59 percent at 72,623.09, and the Nifty was down 142.00 points or 0.64 percent at 22,055.00. About 1227 shares advanced, 2078 shares declined, and 69 shares unchanged.

Biggest losers on the Nifty were BPCL, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid Corp and NTPC, while gainers were Tata Steel, SBI, JSW Steel, Tata Consumer Products and IndusInd Bank.

On the sectoral front, except realty and PSU Bank, all other indices are trading in the red.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 1 percent each.