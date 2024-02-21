 Closing bell: Sensex sinks over 400 points, Nifty around 22,000; IT shares weigh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Closing bell: Sensex sinks over 400 points, Nifty around 22,000; IT shares weigh

Closing bell: Sensex sinks over 400 points, Nifty around 22,000; IT shares weigh

ByHT News Desk
Feb 21, 2024 03:46 PM IST

Closing bell: Sensex sinks 500 points, Nifty above 22,000; IT shares weigh

Closing bell: Indian equity indices snapped 6-day winning run and ended lower on February 21 with Nifty below 22,100.

People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

At close, the Sensex was down 434.31 points or 0.59 percent at 72,623.09, and the Nifty was down 142.00 points or 0.64 percent at 22,055.00. About 1227 shares advanced, 2078 shares declined, and 69 shares unchanged.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Biggest losers on the Nifty were BPCL, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid Corp and NTPC, while gainers were Tata Steel, SBI, JSW Steel, Tata Consumer Products and IndusInd Bank.

On the sectoral front, except realty and PSU Bank, all other indices are trading in the red.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 1 percent each.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On