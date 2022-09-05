‘Coming soon’: Flipkart announces Big Billion Days shopping festival

Flipkart's annual pre-festive season shopping festival, The Big Billion Days, is ‘coming soon’, the e-commerce giant has announced. The company has not given any dates; however, according to a Twitter user, the festival will be held across eight days, from September 23 to September 30.

Bank offers available

According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan, users will be able to avail bank offers in addition to discounts while purchasing products. For example, if they make the payment using an Axis or ICICI Bank debit/credit card, they will get an instant discount of 10%. No-cost EMI, prepaid offers and exchange offers are available as well.

Sale to begin early for…

Flipkart Plus members will be able to shop before the sale officially begins. For them, the offers will open 24 hours in advance.

Top deals

The company is offering 80% off on electronics, TV and appliances, while furniture and mattresses will be cheaper by up to 85%. For fashion products, you will have to pay 60-90% less than the original cost. Beauty products, toys, sports equipment and home and kitchen items carry a discount ranging from 50 to 80%.

