Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / ‘Coming soon’: Flipkart announces Big Billion Days shopping festival

‘Coming soon’: Flipkart announces Big Billion Days shopping festival

business
Published on Sep 05, 2022 03:54 PM IST

The company is expected to announce the festival dates in the coming days.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days is ‘coming soon’ (flipkart.com)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Flipkart's annual pre-festive season shopping festival, The Big Billion Days, is ‘coming soon’, the e-commerce giant has announced. The company has not given any dates; however, according to a Twitter user, the festival will be held across eight days, from September 23 to September 30.

Also Read | Flipkart's ‘Big Bachat Dhamaal’ sale: Buy Motorola smartphones at huge discount

Bank offers available

According to Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan, users will be able to avail bank offers in addition to discounts while purchasing products. For example, if they make the payment using an Axis or ICICI Bank debit/credit card, they will get an instant discount of 10%. No-cost EMI, prepaid offers and exchange offers are available as well.

Sale to begin early for…

Flipkart Plus members will be able to shop before the sale officially begins. For them, the offers will open 24 hours in advance.

Top deals

The company is offering 80% off on electronics, TV and appliances, while furniture and mattresses will be cheaper by up to 85%. For fashion products, you will have to pay 60-90% less than the original cost. Beauty products, toys, sports equipment and home and kitchen items carry a discount ranging from 50 to 80%.

You can click here for more details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP