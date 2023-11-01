Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by over 100 from today. Check latest rates

The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Wednesday hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹101.5 per cylinder in its monthly revision of prices across the country. The 19 kg cylinder would now cost ₹1,833 from ₹1731.5 in Delhi effective from November 1.

Prices for the commercial cylinder in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai have also been revised.

CITY PRICE (Rs/cylinder) Chennai 1,999.50 Mumbai 1,785,50 Kolkata 1,943

This is the second successive hike in the price of commercial cylinders. In October, the prices were increased by ₹209 per cylinder across the country. The prices were reduced by ₹250 (approx) in August and September. The price of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders undergoes monthly revisions on the first day of each month.

On the other hand, prices of 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinders have remained unchanged. At present, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is being sold at ₹903 in Delhi, ₹929 in Kolkata, ₹902.50 in Mumbai, and ₹918.50 in Chennai respectively.

The prices of domestic LPG cylinders were last revised in August when they were slashed by ₹200 per cylinder. For Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, the price drop of an LPG cylinder is pegged at ₹500— ₹200 as a price cut and ₹200 as an existing subsidy, which the Union cabinet approved an increase, raising it from ₹200 to ₹300 per cylinder for approximately 96 million low-income households.

A 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs ₹603 in Delhi, ₹629 in Kolkata, ₹602.50 in Mumbai, and ₹618.50 in Chennai, respectively for beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana.

Earlier, the union cabinet approved an additional 75 lakh new LPG connections under the Ujjwala scheme, which will be given in the next three years. The total cost on these connections will come to ₹1,650 crore.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise cooking gas and ATF prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international price in the previous month.

