Cooperative sector to turn India into $5-trillion economy: Amit Shah

The cooperative sector has a potential to turn India into a USD 5-trillion economy, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said speaking at an event in Anand, Gujarat, to commemorate 75 years of dairy products giant Amul. Shah said that the cooperative model is behind the success of Amul, and it will also help uplift agriculture and its allied sectors and make them atmanirbhar.

"We need to implement this cooperative model to uplift sectors like agriculture and animal husbandry," Shah said, adding that it will “prove crucial in making agriculture 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant)," he said.

Amul was founded as a cooperative movement in 1946 in Anand under the guidance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and cooperative leader Tribhuvandas Patel and came to be popularly known as Amul Dairy.

"Amul started its journey with the collection of 200 litres of milk in 1946. Today, 3 crore litres of milk is processed daily with the help of around 18,000 cooperative societies across Gujarat. Eighteen district-level dairies and 87 milk processing plants are associated with Amul," Shah said at the event.

Amul Dairy, along with 17 other district cooperative unions, are now part of the umbrella body called the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which sells its dairy products under the brand name 'Amul'.

Amul's turnover has reached ₹53,000 crore in 2020-21, Shah said. Nearly 36 lakh farmer families in Gujarat are associated with Amul.

"Today, many farmers have turned to organic farming, but they do not have any platform to sell those organic farm produce in India and the world. Can cooperative organisations like Amul help them in doing it? Time has come to think on those lines. This will also increase the farmers' income," he added. He also appreciated Amul's role in empowering women.

On the occasion, Shah launched a scheme "Dairy Sahakar", with an outlay of ₹5,000 crore, wherein the dairy sector would get loans through National Cooperative Development Corporation.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Amul, Shah released a postal stamp, launched the Amul brand of organic fertilisers and presented awards to progressive farmers.

In July this year, the Centre created a separate Ministry of Co-operation with the motto of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi". Amit Shah was handed the charge of the new ministry to strengthen the country’s cooperative sector.

