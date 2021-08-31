Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Core industries report 9.4% growth in July, against -7.6% in year-ago period
business

Core industries report 9.4% growth in July, against -7.6% in year-ago period

The ministry of commerce & industry said that the production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity industries increased last month as against July 2020.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The eight core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).(HT Photo)

The eight core industries reported a 9.4% growth in July as compared to a -7.6% contraction during the same period a year ago, according to government data. The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) stood at 134.0 in July 2021.

The ministry of commerce & industry on Tuesday said that the production of coal, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity industries increased last month as against July 2020 when the core sector was reeling under the impact of stringent nationwide lockdown.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The government has also revised the final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for April 2021 to 62.6% from its provisional 56.1% growth rate.

Here’s how the eight core industries fared in July 2021 over July 2020:

  • Coal production increased by 18.7% in July 2021 as compared to July 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 10.5% during April-July 2021 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
  • Crude oil production declined by 3.2% in July 2021 over July 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 3.4 per cent from April to July for FY 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
  • Natural gas production increased by 18.9% and its cumulative index increased by 21.0% from April to July 2021 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
  • Petroleum refinery production increased by 6.7% and its cumulative index increased by 13.1% from April to July 2021 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
  • Fertilizers production increased by 0.5% and its cumulative index decreased by 1.1% from April to July 2021 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
  • Steel production increased by 9.3 per cent and its cumulative index increased by 59.4% from April to July 2021 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
  • Cement production increased by 21.8% and its cumulative index increased by 45.6% from April to July 2021 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
  • Electricity generation increased by 9.0% and its cumulative index increased by 14.6% from April to July 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
core industries business news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Royal Twinkle Star Club, Citrus Check Inns properties to be auctioned in Sept

Stock brokers’ body worry shift to T+1 system may impact foreign investors

Sensex gains 663 points to close at 57,552, Nifty ends above 17,100

Covid-19 delta variant hits Chinese economy as services industry contract
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP