IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Credit Suisse pays $600 Million to settle US mortgage case
Credit Suisse is among lenders including UBS Group AG, Morgan Stanley and Nomura Holdings Inc. that are still defending themselves against claims over the sale of the securities that plummeted in value during the 2008 crisis.(Reuters photo)
Credit Suisse is among lenders including UBS Group AG, Morgan Stanley and Nomura Holdings Inc. that are still defending themselves against claims over the sale of the securities that plummeted in value during the 2008 crisis.(Reuters photo)
business

Credit Suisse pays $600 Million to settle US mortgage case

  • The plaintiff, MBIA Insurance Corp., said late Thursday that it had reached an agreement, after a post-trial court decision that ordered the Swiss bank to pay about $604 million in damages. The settlement means there will be no appeal trial.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:28 PM IST

Credit Suisse Group AG agreed to pay $600 million to settle a lawsuit over mortgage securities that collapsed in the 2008 financial crisis, an accord that locks in an expected hit to its profit.

The plaintiff, MBIA Insurance Corp., said late Thursday that it had reached an agreement, after a post-trial court decision that ordered the Swiss bank to pay about $604 million in damages. The settlement means there will be no appeal trial.

Credit Suisse is expecting to post a fourth-quarter loss when it reports earnings on Feb. 18, after setting aside $850 million for US legal cases including MBIA and booking a $450 million impairment on a hedge fund investment.

“We are pleased to have resolved this legacy matter, which dates back to 2007. The settlement amount of $600 million is substantially less than our earlier guidance of up to approximately $680 million and has been fully provisioned for in our fourth quarter 2020 results,” Andreas Kern, a spokesman for Credit Suisse, said in an email.

MBIA’s shares rallied after the news, up almost 10% in pre-market trading.

Last month, the New York state judge presiding over the case ruled against Credit Suisse in the 2009 suit brought by the bond insurer over alleged misrepresentations of the quality of loans underlying residential mortgage-backed securities it guaranteed in 2007. MBIA had been seeking $686.7 million plus interest while Credit Suisse had estimated damages of $597.7 million.

Credit Suisse is among lenders including UBS Group AG, Morgan Stanley and Nomura Holdings Inc. that are still defending themselves against claims over the sale of the securities that plummeted in value during the 2008 crisis. Credit Suisse probably has the most exposure in repurchase litigation, as it faces suits seeking more than $3 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Elliott Stein.

The case is MBIA Insurance Corp. V. Credit Suisse Securities LLC, 603751/2009, New York State Supreme Court, New York County.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
credit suisse 2008 financial crisis
Close
Credit Suisse is among lenders including UBS Group AG, Morgan Stanley and Nomura Holdings Inc. that are still defending themselves against claims over the sale of the securities that plummeted in value during the 2008 crisis.(Reuters photo)
Credit Suisse is among lenders including UBS Group AG, Morgan Stanley and Nomura Holdings Inc. that are still defending themselves against claims over the sale of the securities that plummeted in value during the 2008 crisis.(Reuters photo)
business

Credit Suisse pays $600 Million to settle US mortgage case

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • The plaintiff, MBIA Insurance Corp., said late Thursday that it had reached an agreement, after a post-trial court decision that ordered the Swiss bank to pay about $604 million in damages. The settlement means there will be no appeal trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IIP had grown by 0.4 per cent in December 2019.(Reuters/ File photo)
The IIP had grown by 0.4 per cent in December 2019.(Reuters/ File photo)
business

Industrial production grows by 1 pc in December

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output grew by 1.6 per cent in December 2020. Mining output declined by 4.8 per cent, while power generation grew 5.1 per cent in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay Stock Exchange. (REUTERS)
Bombay Stock Exchange. (REUTERS)
business

Sensex ends 12.78 pts higher at record 51,544.30; Nifty slips 10 pts to 15,163.3

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Sensex ends 12.78 points higher at record 51,544.30. Nifty slips 10 points to 15,163.30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo)
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar (REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo)
business

ICICI Bank money laundering case: Chanda Kochchar granted bail

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:41 PM IST
  • ED filed a complaint against Kochhars and the Dhoots on November 3, 2020 and accused eight companies in the money laundering case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ex-ICICI Bank MD &amp; CEO Chanda Kochhar(PTI file photo)
Ex-ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar(PTI file photo)
business

Chanda Kochhar gets bail in money laundering case, told to not leave country

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:59 PM IST
On Friday, Kochhar appeared at a Mumbai before a special PMLA court in response to the summons issued to her on January 30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, reaches Mumbai sessions court. She appeared before the special PMLA court on Friday in connection with the money laundering case in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, reaches Mumbai sessions court. She appeared before the special PMLA court on Friday in connection with the money laundering case in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
business

Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court in money laundering case

By Charul Shah
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Judge AA Nandgaonkar said it appeared that “Chanda Kochhar had misused her official position in granting loan to accused Dhoot and/or Videocon group companies”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.(REUTERS)
A shipment moves on a conveyor belt at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre (BLR7) on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.(REUTERS)
business

Amazon faces biggest union push in its history

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Amazon, whose profits and revenues have skyrocketed during the pandemic, has campaigned hard to convince workers that a union will only suck money from their paycheck with little benefit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the previous session, gold prices for April had slipped by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59 or 0.12 per cent to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>47,954 per 10 gram.(REUTERS)
In the previous session, gold prices for April had slipped by 59 or 0.12 per cent to 47,954 per 10 gram.(REUTERS)
business

Gold down by over 9,000 from its 2020 peak

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:00 PM IST
The prices of the bullion in the country are down by over 9,000 from its last year's peak of 56,200.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: People get their two-wheelers filled with petrol at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India. (REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo)(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People get their two-wheelers filled with petrol at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India. (REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo)(REUTERS)
business

Fuel prices hiked for fourth straight day, petrol reaches record high in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices were on Friday increased by 29 and 38 paise per litre respectively. Check the latest rates in your city here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.87 against the American currency.(Bloomberg File Photo)
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.87 against the American currency.(Bloomberg File Photo)
business

Rupee gains 10 paise to 72.77 against US dollar in early trade

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:28 AM IST
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.79 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 72.77 against the greenback, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Reserve Bank of India’s strategy to shift some of its rupee intervention to the forwards market is adding to its problems.(MINT_PRINT)
The Reserve Bank of India’s strategy to shift some of its rupee intervention to the forwards market is adding to its problems.(MINT_PRINT)
business

RBI currency strategy is drawing hot money, complicating policy

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:15 AM IST
Its balancing act to keep the rupee stable amid heavy foreign inflows while also keeping excess liquidity in check is flooding the market with more foreign funds, prompting a vicious cycle of interventions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 100 points in the opening session. (Reuters File Photo )
The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 100 points in the opening session. (Reuters File Photo )
business

Sensex advances over 100 points to 51,648 in opening session; Nifty above 15,200

By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo smoke rises from a factory. (AP)
File photo smoke rises from a factory. (AP)
world news

UN’s race to zero draws climate pledges from a fifth of FTSE 100

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:03 AM IST
They include AstraZeneca Plc, Vodafone Group Plc and Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DigiLocker is the Government of India’s cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates digitally.
DigiLocker is the Government of India’s cloud-based platform for issuance and verification of documents and certificates digitally.
business

Soon, keep your insurance policies in DigiLocker

By Navneet Dubey | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:52 AM IST
Apart from storing the policy document in electronic form, the DigiLocker will also help reduce the cost, eliminate customer complaints relating to non-delivery of policy copy, improve the turnaround time of insurance services, and reduce disputes and fraud.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the survey, while the business environment and sentiment has improved, it may not translate into hiring more people.(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
According to the survey, while the business environment and sentiment has improved, it may not translate into hiring more people.(Hemant Mishra/Mint Archive)
business

India Inc may offer 6.4% hike on avg, top performers to get 20%

By Prashant K Nanda | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:50 AM IST
This will be more than the 5.9% average salary increase offered by Indian companies in 2020, the global consulting and advisory firm said in its salary projection survey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP