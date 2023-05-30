Home / Business / Crisis-hit Go First further cancels its flights till June 4, assures full refund

Crisis-hit Go First further cancels its flights till June 4, assures full refund

ANI |
May 30, 2023 03:45 PM IST

DGCA last week advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations.

Crisis-hit Go First Airlines on Tuesday informed that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 4, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. Earlier flight operations were cancelled till May 30.

Go First earlier filed for insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) (Representative Photo)
The airline operator had recently filed for voluntary insolvency.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last week advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations.

A senior DGCA official earlier said that Go First has submitted their response to a show cause notice, issued on May 8, wherein they have requested that they may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations.

Accordingly, DGCA had advised the airline to submit a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations, within a period of 30 days. The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter. (ANI)

