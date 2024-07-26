CrowdStrike CEO's update on outage: 97% sensors hit back online

CrowdStrike Chief Executive Officer George Kurtz said that more than 97% of the company’s Falcon agent sensors that use Windows are now back online. The update came after CrowdStrike sent out a botched software update that crashed millions of computers on July 19, triggering a global IT outage that grounded flights, closed businesses and brought markets to a standstill. A customer looks through rows of bags awaiting reunification with their owners in the Delta Air Lines baggage claim area Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).(AFP)

The disruption lasted days, wreaking approximately $5.4 billion of havoc on Fortune 500 companies, as per Parametrix. CrowdStrike shares have fallen by about a quarter since the outage. The company has struggled to fix the problem, which it said was caused by an error in a quality-assurance tool it uses to screen updates. The bug, which the company said wasn’t the result of a cyberattack or security breach, affected more than 8.5 million Windows users, according to Microsoft Corp.

“To our customers still affected, please know we will not rest until we achieve full recovery,” George Kurtz wrote in his post.

However, Mac and Linux machines weren’t impacted by the incident.