Daniel Kahneman dies at 90: 10 things to know about the Nobel Prize winner

Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman, a pioneer in behavioral economics, died at age 90. The Israeli-American academic Kahneman worked at the Princeton University until his death. The institution confirmed his passing in a statement on its website as a former colleague and professor Eldar Shafir in a press release, “Many areas in the social sciences simply have not been the same since he arrived on the scene. He will be greatly missed.”

