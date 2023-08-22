News / Business / Day after trade debut, Jio Financial Services shares in red again; slide 5%

Day after trade debut, Jio Financial Services shares in red again; slide 5%

Reuters |
Aug 22, 2023 10:53 AM IST

JFS shares fell limit-down to ₹236.45 per share. These opened at ₹262 in their trading debut on Monday and fell 5%.

Shares in India's Jio Financial Services (JFS), part of Reliance Industries, fell a maximum of 5% for a second straight day on Tuesday as passive funds continued selling ahead of the stock exiting the benchmark indexes.

Mr. K V Kamath (Independent Director and Non-Executive Chairman, JFSL), Mr. Subhash S Mundra (Chairman, BSE) at the Listing Ceremony of Jio Financial Services Limited on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday. ( HT photo by Anshuman Poyrekar)
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance spun off JFS last month, with the stock price set at 261.85 rupees during a special discovery session.

JFS is part of the benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex due to their demerger from Reliance but they will be removed from the benchmarks at the end of third trading day, per exchange rules.

That, say analysts, has led to index funds selling their shares, which has led to the price drop.

