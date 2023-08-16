Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Days after SBFC Finance IPO, shares make ‘strong’ market debut. Check details

Days after SBFC Finance IPO, shares make ‘strong’ market debut. Check details

ByHT News Desk
Aug 16, 2023 11:20 AM IST

At the BSE on Wednesday, the shares were listed at ₹81.99 apiece, a premium of 43.84%. On the NSE, these were at ₹82, a premium of 43.85%.

Days after its initial public offering (IPO) opened and closed for subscription, the shares of SBFC Finance Private Limited made an ‘impressive’ debut in the stock exchanges on Wednesday, a day after markets reopened after the Independence Day holiday.

Also Read: SBFC Finance IPO to open for subscription on August 3. Check latest GMP

SBFC Finance shares on BSE

The SBFC Finance IPO was available for subscription from August 3-7 (Representational Image)

According to HT's sister publication Livemint, shares of the non-banking lender were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at 81.99 apiece, a premium of 43.84% to the issue price of 57 per share.

SBFC Finance shares on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the figures for the Mumbai-based company were quite similar to those on the BSE. Here, its stock opened at 82 apiece, a premium of 43.85%.

SBFC Finance IPO

(1.) It was available for subscription from August 3-7 and was worth 1025 crore. Ahead of the IPO's opening, SBFC raised 304.4 crore from anchor investors.

(2.) The offer comprised a fresh issuance of equity shares worth 600 crore, as well as a 425 crore offer for sale (OFS).

(3.) The IPO was subscribed total 74.01 times. In the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) category it was subscribed 203.61 times; 51.82 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category, and 11.60 times in the retail category.

(4.) The lender intends to use the net proceeds to meet future capital requirements that are anticipated to result from the expansion of the company's operations and assets.

About SBFC Finance

Established in 2008, SBFC Finance specialises in secured loans for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and gold-backed loans. It mainly serves entrepreneurs, small business proprietors, self-employed individuals, and salaried professionals.

It operates through 157 branches across 105 cities in 16 states and two Union territories.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
initial public offering
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP