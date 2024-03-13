 Deadline to update Aadhaar card for free extended till June 14: How to do it - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Deadline to update Aadhaar card for free extended till June 14: How to do it

Deadline to update Aadhaar card for free extended till June 14: How to do it

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 11:15 AM IST

Aadhaar card update: Here's how you can update your Aadhaar card online for free till June 14. Check stepwise process below

Aadhaar card update: The Centre extended deadline for updating Aadhaar details for free till June 14. The deadline was March 14 before which Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) extended till June 14. The Aadhaar body also said tha the service is available only on myaadhaar portal till June 14. UIDAI had earlier said, “Based on the positive response from the residents, it is decided to extend the facility for 3 more months i.e. from 15.12.2023 to 14.03.2024. Accordingly, the facility for document update shall continue to be free of cost through myAadhaar portal."

Aadhaar Card: UIDAI said that the service is available only on myaadhaar portal till June 14.
Aadhaar Card: UIDAI said that the service is available only on myaadhaar portal till June 14.

Aadhaar card update: What can be updated for free?

Personal details including name, address and other changes can be updated for free on UIDAI's website. This can also be done physically at Common Services Centres (CSC) but it will cost 50.

How to update your Aadhaar card online for free?

  1. Visit official UIDAI website here: https://uidai.gov.in/
  2. Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha and click on 'send OTP' on your linked mobile number
  3. After this select 'Update Demographics Data' and the relevant option.
  4. Click on ‘Proceed’ and upload the required document.
  5. Before clicking ‘Submit’ verify the details

You can use the 'Update Request Number (URN)' to track status of changes made.

UIDAI has also been urging Aadhaar users to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate demographic details. This applies in the case if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and has never been updated since.

Aadhaar card update: How to upload address proof?

  1. Visit Aadhaar site here: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/
  2. Then log in and select “Name/Gender/Date of Birth & Address Update”.
  3. Click on “Update Aadhaar Online” and select ‘address’.
  4. Click ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ and upload a copy of the scanned document.

