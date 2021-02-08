Debt recasts under RBI scheme for Covid stress touch 1 lakh cr

Indian banks agreed to recast loans worth ₹1 lakh crore under a central bank scheme, significantly lower than what was originally anticipated, signalling an improvement in borrowers’ repayment capability amid a rebound in economic activity.

Although many such loan accounts may turn sour, things are likely to be better than the last round of forbearance after the global financial crisis, given that only about 1% of banks’ loan books are up for recast, a fraction of what was initially estimated by credit analysts.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) one-time debt recast framework was aimed at helping stressed borrowers dodge pandemic-related defaults by allowing them to defer payments, among other steps. So far, 16 private and public sector banks have disclosed the quantum of loans they have approved under this programme.

However, the majority of the ₹1 lakh crore worth of loans are to be recast as banks have time till March 31 for retail and small business loans, and till June 30 to implement requests from the corporate sector. Loan recast may include extending the repayment period and lowering interest rates, coupled with a moratorium to help the borrower manage cash flows better.

To be sure, this round of debt recast is marked by greater restraint than the last one when banks indiscriminately used the benefit to kick the can down the road. Analysts estimate that almost 70% of all loans restructured in the past cycle eventually slipped back into the non-performing category. Things are different now. In order to avoid a repeat of how its forbearances were misused in the past, RBI put stringent entry norms for asset recasts.

“We are taking a pragmatic approach when it comes to restructuring requests, and we are cognizant of the issues corporates have faced,” State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Khara said at a press conference on February 4. The lender has approved recast of ₹18,125 crore worth of loans, most of them from the corporate sector. While the bank has the largest share in debt recasts among its peers owing to the size of its loan book, they are only about 0.73% of its total loans. The primary benefit for banks under this programme is that it does not require them to set aside NPA-like provisions for such loans.

When RBI allowed banks to recast loans without classifying them as bad in August, experts estimated that 5-8% of all loans would be recast. Rating agency Icra Ltd in December slashed its estimates to 2.5-4.5%, which now seems to be higher than what banks are currently reporting. For instance, a large state-owned bank like Punjab National Bank (PNB) expected that it would receive restructuring requests of up to ₹40,000 crore, but the bank has agreed to recast loans of only ₹11,998 crore. “Of this, ₹9,000 crore was for corporates, which we have already invoked before December 31. Requests for restructuring have not been as (many as) we expected,” S.S. Mallikarjuna Rao, chief executive of PNB, said on February 6.

