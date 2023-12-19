Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai's Guardian Minister, Ramdas Athawale and Shrikant Shinde announce Thane-Mumbai cycling lane at Jio Mumbai Cyclothon

VMPL HT Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: Champ Endurance, India's fervent advocate for fitness, successfully orchestrated the much-anticipated Season 2 of the Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at R2 ground, BKC. With over 6000 enthusiastic cyclists participating, the event transformed the Bandra Worli Sea Link into a vibrant hub of activity, as hundreds pedalled through longer distances. The overwhelming response and unwavering support from the government, authorities, corporations, cyclists, and citizens underscored the event's significance.

The Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon marked a milestone as the first event in India to incorporate a timing chip in the cyclothon. Many political dignitaries including Deepak Kesarkar, Honourable Guardian Minister of Mumbai; Ramdas Athavle, Honourable Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament, Kalyan, graced the event with their presence.

The event featured diverse categories, including 10 km, 25 km, 50 km, and 100 km races. Salil Khana, National Head of Enterprise and Government Business at Jio and Rohan Khana, Vice President and National Head of Product and Pricing, Marketing Communications at Jio were present at the event for the flag-off ceremony. The Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon also included a 5 km wheelchair race and an Elite Race organized by CFI and CAM, where professional cyclists participated. To promote inclusivity some participants were visually and hearing impaired, cycling alongside their allies as tandem cyclists. Notably, CXOs from 50 corporate entities actively participated, aligning with the cause of sustainability and spreading the message of fitness for all.

A special donation of 200 cycles was made to help tribal girls reach school with ease. A special ride dedicated to Dabbawalas acknowledged their commitment to sustainable commuting cycles. The event offered a substantial Rs12 LAKH prize pool, with winners across categories, and organizations with the highest registrations were honoured with prestigious trophies

Deepak Kesarkar, Honourable Guardian Minister of Mumbai, emphasized, "The need to opt for cycling as a means of commuting, stating, "Twenty-six per cent of pollution emanates from cars and buses on Mumbai's roads and we need to explore zero-emission transport alternatives. The upcoming coastal road includes a 9 km cycle track, ensuring a safe space for cycling. I have proposed the establishment of an uninterrupted jogging and cycling track to encourage the younger generation to embrace cycling. Both our current and former Chief Ministers have consistently shown interest in creating dedicated lanes to promote cycling, with plans underway for a track from Thane to Mumbai."

Shrikant Shinde, Member of Parliament, Kalyan, commented, "The Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon has provided inclusion for diverse categories such as Dabbawalas, specially-abled individuals, and the youth. Cultivating a cycling habit is crucial, and I extend my gratitude to Krishna Prakash for their efforts and support in such sporting events. We aim to establish permanent dedicated lanes for cyclists, with plans for routes in Navi Mumbai, Eastern Express Highway, the new coastal road, and various city areas. Trials for these routes will be implemented soon."

Ramdas Athavle, Honourable Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said, "Incorporating cycling into our daily routine is a wonderful practice. It's heartening to see a significant turnout for the cyclothon. Additionally, the Maharashtra Postal Circle has introduced a Special Stamp titled 'Pedalling Towards a Sustainable Future.'"

Krishna Prakash, Additional Director General of Force One, emphasized, "Events like the Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon go beyond the race--they symbolize a commitment to a healthier, more sustainable future. The enthusiastic participation and collaborative backing underscore the vital role such initiatives play in promoting overall well-being and environmental consciousness."

Ravindra Wani, Director, Champ Endurance, said, "In fostering fitness and sustainability, we believe that events like the Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon are catalysts for positive change. It's inspiring to witness the vibrant spirit of participants and the united support from diverse stakeholders, reinforcing the transformative impact of our collective efforts."

The Jio Mumbai Sustainability Cyclothon witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries like; the General Manager, of Western Railways, Mr. Ashok Kumar Misra, Mr. Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel to Mid-West India in Mumbai, and Dr. Valsan Vethody, Consul General, Consulate General of Sri Lanka.

To maintain the uniqueness of the Jio Sustainability Cyclothon, a special postal stamp was issued by the Maharashtra postal circle this year. The Maharashtra Postal Circle unveiled the stamp "Cycling for a Better Tomorrow". It was released by Ramdas Athavle, Honourable Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Deepak Kesarkar, Honourable Guardian Minister of Mumbai, Shrikant Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister's son and Kalyan MP, Amitab Singh, Postmaster General MM, Krishna Prakash, Additional Director General, Force One, Neeti Goel, Ajaykumar Jallan and other dignitaries. This initiative aimed to increase awareness among the general public regarding the sustainable benefits of cycling.

Special participation was there in the event by various organizations, including Mumbai police, MMC, MMRDA, CISF, FORCE ONE, Disaster Management department, and NSG. It was a great pride to witness a special participation from the esteemed forces and organisations.

Famous Bollywood actress Simrat Kaur was also present at the prize distribution ceremony of Jio Sustainability Mumbai Cyclothon. The organizers went above and beyond, striving to be inclusive for participants across all strata of society. For the first time, there were over 50 differently-abled participants, including those who were visually and hearing impaired, cycling alongside their allies as tandem cyclists. Additionally, a special initiative involved gifting 200 cycles to tribal girls, empowering them to reach school with ease. To promote inclusiveness from all walks of life, a wheelchair race was also organized as a recognition of the power of all sustainable wheels.

To enhance the safety of Mumbai's popular Dabbawalas, helmets were provided to them to ensure safety and prevent mishaps during their cycle-based deliveries. Furthermore, the Dabbawalas and Postman participated in the cyclothone.

List of sponsors and partners - Jio True 5G - Title Partner, Haldiram- Refreshment Partners, Rostaa- Healthy Mix Partner, Elite Race Partner - Punit Balan , Water partner- Oxyrich, Hydration Partner- Enerzal, Logistic Partner - Blue Dart- DHL, Sporting Partner- Decathlon, Medal Partner - Chunawala, Philanthropy Partner - Avon Cycles and Nari Niti, Healthy Mix Partner - Rostaa, Nutrition Partner - Body First, Medical Partner - Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Print Media Partner - The Times of India, Co-Partner - Lokmat, Radio Partner - Radio Mirchi, Outdoor Partner - Zest, Premium Breakfast Partner - Bhumi World, Breakfast partner - Shaka Harry, Housekeeping Partner - Krystal, Security Partner - TRIG, Backup Support Partner - BikeShark, Charity Partner - Play & Shine, Press Meet Venue Partner - The Bombay Presidency Radio Club Limited, Parking Partner - Smart Parking Solution, Crew Partner - Phoenix Runner, Recovery Zone Partner- Zixa, Wellness Partner- Body First, Gifting Partner- Selection Centre Sports, Institute Partner- Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Crew Partner- Phoenix Runner. The co-partners of the event were BMC, MMRDA, MSRDC, Mumbai Police, Indian Navy, Central Railway, and Western Railway.

