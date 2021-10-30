Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Defence ministry announces big change in family pension rules. Check details
business

Defence ministry announces big change in family pension rules. Check details

The order dated October 29, 2021, has been implemented with effect from January 1, 2016, the statement by the defence ministry noted.
Defence ministry announces big change in family pension rules. Check details(File Photo / Representational Image)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Bringing cheers to the armed forces personnel ahead of Diwali, the defence ministry has increased the maximum limit of family pension payable to a child/children in accordance with the seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC). According to a statement released by the ministry, the highest pay in the government has been revised to 2.5 lakh per month after the seventh CPC.

"Accordingly, Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoP&PW) revised maximum ceiling limits of two family pension payable to a child or children in respect of both the parents to 1.25 lakh per month (50 per cent of 2.5 lakh ordinary family pension at enhanced rate) and 75,000 per month (30 per cent of 2.5 lakh ordinary family pension) with effect from January 1, 2016," news agency PTI quoted the statement as saying on Friday.

The order dated October 29, 2021, has been implemented with effect from January 1, 2016, the statement further noted.

The benefits of the aforesaid revisions will be applicable to those children/child whose both parents are employees with the Ministry of Defence, reported Hindustan Times's sister publication LiveHindustan. It is also necessary that both parents fall under the purview of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

RELATED STORIES

Earlier this month, the central government modified the rules related to the payment of ex-gratia compensation to families of employees during the performance of official duty. The department of pension and pensioners decided that payment of ex-gratia compensation may be made to a member or members of the family in whose favour a nomination is made by the employee during service.

If an employee fails to make anyone a nominee, the ex-gratia amount will be divided equally among all eligible family members, according to an office memorandum published by the department of pension and pensioners.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
7th pay commission defence ministry
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Banks to remain closed for 5 days next week. Check details here

Squid Game cryptocurrency Squid rises 1,00,000% in a week, warning issued

WhatsApp will stop working on some Android, iOS phones from Nov 1. Check list

Gautam Adani’s Adani Group invests in booking app Cleartrip. 10 points
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP