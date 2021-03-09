Delhi Budget: Sisodia proposes outlay of ₹69,000 crore, focuses on patriotism
Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday proposed a budget outlay of ₹ ₹69,000 crore for 2021-22, the highest so far, and around 32,000 crore on revenue expenditures and nearly ₹37, 000 crore on schemes and projects as he presented the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s seventh financial document in the assembly.
Sisodia also said the theme for this year’s budget will be patriotism to celebrate 75 years of the country’s Independence. Sisodia said the government will allocate funds for a series of events to be held across the city over 75 weeks from starting March 12 to celebrate 75 years of Independence in India.
“I present this 'Deshbhakti Budget' today in view of the Centre's celebrations of India's 75 years of Independence with 75 weeks as 'Deshbhakti Mahotsav' from March 12. This budget will focus on India's 75 as well as 100 years of Independence,” Sisodia said.
He said ₹10 crore will be allocated on programmes and events on the life of Bhagat Singh and another ₹10 crore for programmes and events on the life of BR Ambedkar.
Sisodia also said that Delhi’s population likely to reach 32.8 million by 2047. “We have to set up infrastructure keeping that in mind. The budget will share the government's vision on that,” he said.
The government aims to increase Delhi's per capita income and make it equivalent to that of Singapore by 2047, Sisodia said. "It is difficult but not impossible," he said while presenting the budget in the assembly.
The AAP leader tweeted about presenting a paperless budget this year. "All set! Today I am going to present my 7th budget in the Delhi assembly under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It would be a paperless budget presentation today. For more on #DelhiBudget2021 ... Stay tuned!" Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, tweeted.
Sisodia presented the fourth consecutive Status Report of Outcome Budget of the Delhi government. Delhi assembly Budget Session is scheduled to continue till March 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gupta's GFG alliance continues negotiations on Greensill debt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips to $68 as rally fizzles out before US supply report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla shares bounce back following steep five-day decline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 pending installments of DA to be restored from July, says Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivo India's revenue grows over 45% to ₹25,060 crore in FY-20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jio to offer services at lower tariffs for MSMBs; eyes 50 million MSMB customers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Passenger vehicle retail sales rise over 10% in Feb on low base effect: FADA
- Two-wheeler sales however declined 16.08 per cent to 10,91,288 units last month, as compared to 13,00,364 units in February 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infrastructural spends, PLI projects to drive growth next fiscal: Report
- Crisil also expects growth to rebound to 11 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, after "an estimated 8 per cent contraction" this fiscal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST fraud of ₹20,124 crore detected during Nov 9-Jan 31: FM Sitharaman
- A nationwide special drive against unscrupulous entities for availing and passing on Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraudulently on the strength of fake/bogus invoices is being carried out, she said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women to give $20 trillion boost to global economic growth by 2050
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategic sale to be main mode for disinvestment, says Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge was appalled by what he saw on Kolkata-Delhi flight; issues 7-point order
- The Delhi High Court judge initiated a suo motu case after he took a flight to Delhi last week, outlining how many passengers exhibited "a stubborn reluctance" to wear their masks properly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US stimulus will boost global economy, Europe's economy still struggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold price slightly up, trades at ₹44,526; silver rises by ₹900
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vodafone Group seeks $3.1 billion from Vantage Towers IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox