Delhi Budget: Sisodia proposes outlay of 69,000 crore, focuses on patriotism

Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday proposed a budget outlay of ₹ ₹69,000 crore for 2021-22, the highest so far, and around 32,000 crore on revenue expenditures and nearly ₹37, 000 crore on schemes and projects as he presented the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s seventh financial document in the assembly.

Sisodia also said the theme for this year’s budget will be patriotism to celebrate 75 years of the country’s Independence. Sisodia said the government will allocate funds for a series of events to be held across the city over 75 weeks from starting March 12 to celebrate 75 years of Independence in India.

“I present this 'Deshbhakti Budget' today in view of the Centre's celebrations of India's 75 years of Independence with 75 weeks as 'Deshbhakti Mahotsav' from March 12. This budget will focus on India's 75 as well as 100 years of Independence,” Sisodia said.

He said ₹10 crore will be allocated on programmes and events on the life of Bhagat Singh and another ₹10 crore for programmes and events on the life of BR Ambedkar.

Sisodia also said that Delhi’s population likely to reach 32.8 million by 2047. “We have to set up infrastructure keeping that in mind. The budget will share the government's vision on that,” he said.

The government aims to increase Delhi's per capita income and make it equivalent to that of Singapore by 2047, Sisodia said. "It is difficult but not impossible," he said while presenting the budget in the assembly.

The AAP leader tweeted about presenting a paperless budget this year. "All set! Today I am going to present my 7th budget in the Delhi assembly under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It would be a paperless budget presentation today. For more on #DelhiBudget2021 ... Stay tuned!" Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, tweeted.

Sisodia presented the fourth consecutive Status Report of Outcome Budget of the Delhi government. Delhi assembly Budget Session is scheduled to continue till March 16.



