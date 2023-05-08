DGCA sends notice to Go First, tells it to stop selling tickets immediately

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued a second notice to low-fare airline Go First that suspended flights from May 3 and told the airline to stop booking and selling tickets with immediate effect.

Go First airline at IGI Airport in New Delhi on May 3 after the airline cancelled flights and filed for bankruptcy. (PTI)

“Go First has been directed to stop booking and sale of tickets directly or indirectly, with immediate effect and until further orders,” DGCA said in a statement on Monday as it issued a second notice to the cash-strapped airline for the sudden cancellation of flights and failure to continue flight operations is a reliable manner.

“In view of the sudden cancellation of flights and initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process under IBC by Go Airlines (India) Limited (Go First), DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Go First under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, for their failure to continue the operation of the service in a safe, efficient and reliable manner.”

The regulator said it will decide if Go First should be allowed to operate flights on the basis of its reply to the notice. The airline has been given 15 days to respond to the notice and “further decision on the continuation of their Air Operators Certificate (AOC )will be taken on the basis of the reply submitted by them,” the statement said.

The airline suddenly decided to cancel flights for three days starting May 3, leading the aviation regulator to issue the first notice on May 2. In response, the company told the regulator that it has filed for bankruptcy proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal and said thatvtill 15 May 2023 and is working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them.

