DGCA notice to Air India for operating Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner despite snags

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a notice to Air India, flagging safety concerns regarding the operation of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner VT-ANI, despite recurring technical issues. Air India is yet to comment on the DGCA notice sent on December 29. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

In the notice on December 29, the aviation regulator flagged safety concerns regarding aircraft dispatch, compliance with the Minimum Equipment List (MEL), and flight crew decision-making during the operation of flights AI 358 and AI 357, which refers to the Delhi-Tokyo and return flights.

There was no immediate comment from Air India.

The DGCA notice underscored non-compliance with MEL provisions during the June 28 flight, noting that the airline operated the aircraft despite prior knowledge of recurring snags and existing system degradations.

MEL lists which aircraft systems can be inoperative, and under what conditions, for a flight to be operated safely.

MEL details aircraft systems/equipment that may be inoperative for a flight, specifying strict conditions, procedures, and time limits for repairs to maintain safety and is designed to allow operational flexibility without compromising airworthiness.

Among other observations, the regulator noted that technical issues associated with the same systems had been recorded across multiple previous sectors, indicating a known history of system degradation.

The regulator’s show-cause notice sought an explanation for why enforcement action should not be initiated under the applicable Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).