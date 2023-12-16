‘Dharavi project tender conditions finalised during MVA rule in Maharashtra’, says Adani Group

The Adani Group on Saturday said it was awarded the Dharavi slum redevelopment project by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra through a fair and open international bidding. The Adani Group's Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) issued a statement on the day former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray led a protest march from Dharavi to Adani's office in Mumbai.

The Dharavi redevelopment project aims at converting the world's largest slum into a modern city hub and resettling its 1 million residents(AP file photo)

"It is important to note that the tender conditions were finalised during the tenure of the MVA government, which demitted office at the end of June 2022. The finalised conditions, including the obligations and incentives, which were known to all the bidders, have not been changed for the awardee post the tendering process. Hence, it is wrong to claim that any special benefits have been given to the awardee, the DRPPL spokesperson said in a statement.

The redevelopment project aims at converting the world's largest slum into a modern city hub and resettling its 1 million residents.ALSO READ: Mumbai's Dharavi slum and Adani's plans to redevelop it: Timeline

‘Concerted effort to disseminate misinformation’

"It is unfortunate that a concerted effort is being made to disseminate misinformation about certain aspects of the project. It is reiterated that all eligible tenement holders will be provided with a key-to-key solution, which means they will move into their new homes in Dharavi itself," the statement added.

“As per the tender conditions, even ineligible tenement holders will be provided accommodation under the Rental Housing Policy. The tender provisions also ensure that eligible residential tenements will receive 17 per cent more area than other SRA projects in Mumbai. Further, the generation and usage of TDR are as per the tender conditions and fully compliant with the relevant laws,” the statement added.ALSO READ: Adani using muscle power to evict Dharavi residents, claims local MLA

"Moreover, the resettlement of Dharavikars is not affected by Transferable Development Rights (TDR)," the Adani Group entity added.

"Also, the TDR from the project will be managed and monitored transparently through a specially created portal by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and the Maharashtra government."

The state government has entered into a 99-year lease agreement with the Indian Railways, and then it will be subleased on 30 years basis like any other government land in Mumbai to the housing societies. "There is no change in this policy for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project," the statement said.

"There is a general consensus, not only in Mumbai and Maharashtra but also across the whole of India, for transforming Dharavi and providing the people of Dharavi better living conditions, adequate hygiene, education and vocational training, healthcare, employment opportunities, essential amenities and a life of dignity.

"The Dharavi project assumes added significance because many earlier attempts have failed to deliver. It is against this backdrop that the Adani Group has taken up the challenge and the responsibility of transforming Dharavi with all the above facilities," the statement added.ALSO READ: Dharavi residents trade charges on the eve of rally

‘Govt fell due to treachery’

During the protest, Uddhav Thackeray, who served as the chief minister during the rule of Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government, refuted allegations that the project was awarded to Adani during his stint.""The allegation is false. Show me one such GR.Now one can understand who financed the toppling of my government. With the Shiv Sena around, the BJP could not help its friends, so my party was broken and its symbol was stolen," Thackeray claimed without taking names.

