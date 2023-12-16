Dharavi residents trade charges on the eve of rally

Mumbai: Two groups of Dharavi residents held back-to-back media briefings on Friday on the eve of the Uddhav Thackeray-led rally to the Adani group office in Bandra Kurla Complex. HT Image

One group comprising traders from Dharavi under the aegis of Dharavi Redevelopment Committee accused the Shiv Sena-led Dharavi Bachao Andolan of opposing Dharavi’s development and claimed that Shiv Sena would mobilise cadre from outside Dharavi to put up a show of strength.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

President of the Dharavi Punarvikas Samiti Ramakant Gupta told reporters at the Press Club that Balasaheb Thackeray had supported the redevelopment of Dharavi and asked the then chief minister Manohar Joshi to prepare a scheme, which led to the birth of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) schemes. “Earlier, we had demanded 400 sq ft homes but local MLAs and MPs said they cannot be larger than 225 sq ft. Now, when CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are giving us 400 sq ft homes, these same people are opposing the redevelopment demanding 500 sq ft tenements. Why didn’t Uddhav Thackeray allocate 500 sq ft homes when he was CM,” said Gupta, denying links with any political party.

Industry leader Bhaskar Shetty alleged rumours were being spread to stall the long-pending redevelopment project. “Dharavi’s industry and shops will be rehabilitated in Dharavi. But rumours are being spread that only 58,000 will be rehabilitated and the redevelopment will lead to closure of businesses,” he told reporters at the Press Club.

An hour later, representatives of the Dharavi Bachao Andolan, which is supported by Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPM, AAP and the Peasants and Workers Party, said though their morcha led by Uddhav Thackeray had not received police permission till 3pm, it would continue as planned.

Its convenor Rajendra Korde, an advocate, said their primary demand was that there should be no cut-off date and all residents occupying tenements and establishments should be eligible for rehabilitation. “Tender documents show that the project completion period is 17 years and thereafter, a penalty of ₹2 crore will be imposed for every year’s delay. This is like allowing the Adani Group to delay the project as much as it wants for such a small penalty amount,” he said.

“We are not opposed to Dharavi’s redevelopment. But instead of giving so many concessions to the Adani group, why doesn’t the government let MHADA, which has over 50 years of experience, do the redevelopment,” said Baburao Mane, the former local MLA.

The andolan’s media conference was attended by former Shiv Sena’s Vithal Pawar, NCP’s Ullesh Gajakosh, AAP’s Sandeep Ketke, BSP’s Shyamlal Jaiswar, CPM’s Shailendra Kamble and CPI’s Milind Ranade.