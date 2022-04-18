Digital News Publishers Association undergoes rejig, draws plan for this year

The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), a group of leading media organisations involved in working towards a prosperous digital news ecosystem is set with a new plan for the new financial year. The DNPA highlighted initiatives undertaken to promote the interests of digital publishers since its inception in November 2019. Last year, the DNPA filed a petition with the Competition Commission of India against search engine giant Google over its allege use of dominance and non-transparent attitude in offering fair compensation to news publishers. The CCI ordered an inquiry into this matter.

The DNPA also listed its initiatives in fighting against the fake news menace and working for the freedom of news media. The organisation says it has been playing an active role in recommending policy framework, and working closely with regulatory authorities, industry bodies and other organizations affecting the digital industry.The organisation witnessed a rejig with new faces taking charge of the DNPA's efforts. Tanmay Maheshwari, the managing director of Amar Ujala Limited, has now taken over as the chairperson of DNPA, succeeding Pawan Agarwal, the deputy managing director of the Dainik Bhaskar Corporation.

Manorama Online CEO Mariam Mathew will be the vice chairperson while NDTV's chief strategy officer Arijit Chatterjee will be the treasurer. The DNPA has 16 members including HT Digital Streams.

Among the DNPA's key roles include promoting , encouraging, protecting and securing the interests of news publishers in the digital industry. It is also working towards serving the interests and also act as a self-regulatory body for entities recognized and verified as news publishers.

