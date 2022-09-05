Digitise your medical record with Digital Health Card. Here's how to apply

With the Digital Health ID Card, launched by prime minister Narendra Modi in September last year under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the Union government digitises medical records of citizens. The card allows people to save their medical history digitally at once place, and according to the government, these records are the sole property of an individual, which the ‘owners’ can delete at any point of time.

To apply for the Digital Health Card, you need to go to the Health ID portal, where this feature is activated. Also, you should have an Aadhaar card or driving license, mobile number linked to Aadhaar, copy of birth certificate, and address proof to register for this service.

Here's how you can register for the Digital Health ID Card:

(1.) Go to the Health ID portal and click on the ‘Create Digital Health Card’ button at the top.

(2.) Select Aadhaar Card or driver's license, and then enter Aadhaar number or driving license number.

(3.) Complete your profile by filling in details such as name, address, phone number, one-time password (OTP) received, and any other required information.

(4.) Then, fill out an application form to create a 14-digit ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) number.

(5.) You will receive a notification about the ABHA number, and the Health ID Card can be downloaded from the website.

