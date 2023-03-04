DigiYatra app: Follow these steps to avoid queues at airports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation launched the DigiYatra service to make air travel contactless and hassle-free for flyers by automating the entry and verification process at airports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DigiYatra, which was inaugurated on December 1 last year, is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on facial recognition technology. It allows the passenger's face to serve as documents such as ID proof, vaccination proof, and boarding pass.

Also Read | Entry & boarding gates at Delhi airport’s T2, T3 to get DigiYatra by March end

At present, the DigiYatra service is only available to domestic travellers. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, and Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport are using the service currently and it will be used at airports in Kolkata, Pune, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad by March 2023.

How to enroll in DigiYatra?

- Get the DigiYatra app from the Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iOS) (iOS).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Use the OTP sent to your Aadhar-linked mobile number to register with the platform.

- Using Digilocker or Offline Aadhaar, upload your Aadhaar-verified identification credentials.

- Take a selfie and upload it to the platform when prompted. Check that it is clear and free of obstructions.

- Next, update your travel information on the DigiYatra app by uploading your boarding pass.

- Your registration is complete once you have completed all of these steps. You can now bypass the line and save time.

Follow this procedure after reaching airport

-To use DigiYatra, arrive at the terminal's entry e-gate.

- Share and scan your bar-coded boarding pass or mobile boarding pass at the gate.

-Scan your face in the camera of the facial recognition system installed at the gate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Following successful validation, the e-gate will automatically open to allow entry.

- Upon entering the terminal, leave your luggage at the airline check-in counter.

- However, if you are not carrying bags or suitcases, proceed directly to DigiYatra Gate.

- Look into the facial recognition system installed at the e-gate.

- Following successful validation, the gates will open to allow you to enter for a security check.

- Finally, use DigiYatra to pass through the boarding gate. (Currently available only at limited gates)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.