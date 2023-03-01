Entry & boarding gates at Delhi airport’s T2, T3 to get DigiYatra by March end

All entry and boarding gates at Terminal 2 and 3 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will be enabled with DigiYatra by the end of the March, the airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Wednesday. So far, the facility is only available at a single gate at Terminal 3. (HT Photo)

Following the installation, around 40% of all daily domestic travellers will be able to get seamless access to the airport terminals and subsequently right up to boarding, officials said.

DigiYatra is a digital platform for air travellers in India that makes the process of air travel more convenient and efficient for passengers by using facial recognition technology. The initiative ensures faster mobility of passengers to boarding gates through a dedicated channel which is contactless.

DigiYatra was launched on December 1, 2022, by minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

While only one machine had been installed at a single gate at Terminal 3 then, at present, two machines are operating at the same gate.

Officials said all gates will be covered with two machines at both Terminal and 3.

“At present, around 2,500 passengers are using DigiYatra at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 every day. After installation of DigiYatra infrastructure at Terminal 3 and Terminal 2, around 40% of the daily domestic travellers will be able to get seamless entry inside and will be able to save around 15-25 minutes of their time in the process from entry check to security check during peak hours,” said a DIAL spokesperson, stating a dedicated corridor will exist for all passengers wishing to use the facial-recognition based feature.

To use the facility, passengers will have to first register their face on the DigiYatra app and validate the same using Aadhaar.

Passengers will also have to share the boarding pass barcode, which will enable them seamless access inside.

“The credentials shared by passengers on the DigiYatra app remain on their mobile phones. It is not saved anywhere, as DigiYatra is designed on the concept of privacy by design. Also, all details shared by passengers for their travel with the airport get automatically purged soon after the flight takes off,” the spokesperson added, stating help desks will also be set up at both Terminal 2 and 3 for passengers.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO DIAL, said, “Since the launch of DigiYatra, it has significantly reduced the time spent by passengers for entry into terminals, security check areas, and boarding gates. We are also encouraged to see the gradual growth in passenger numbers using DigiYatra. At present, around 2,500 passengers are using DigiYatra every day and we aim to ensure that more and more passengers are using it.”