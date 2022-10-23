Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Diwali 2022: Stock market to open for Muhurat Trading tomorrow, check timings

Diwali 2022: Stock market to open for Muhurat Trading tomorrow, check timings

business
Published on Oct 23, 2022 05:07 PM IST

On the occasion of Diwali, stock market will remain closed but will open for a hour during the evening.

Muhurat trading will be conducted for an hour at on Monday, on the occasion of Diwali (Representative Image)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Indian stock market will be closed on Monday on the occasion of Diwali. However, during the evening, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will open for an hour for Muhurat trading.

On Diwali, trading in the equity and derivate segment will begin at 6:15, and conclude at 7:15pm, reported HT's sister website Mint, citing notices by BSE and NSE. On the other hand, the pre-open session will commence at 6pm and last till 6:08pm.

What is Muhurat trading?

Muhurat trading commemorates the start of a new ‘Vikram Samvat,' also known as just ‘Samvat,' and which is a historical calendar used in the Indian subcontinent. According to Hindu mythology, Muhurat is considered auspicious to begin something new or good. Therefore, at the start of a new ‘Samvat,’ the business community open their account books.

On Diwali, Hindus seeks blessings of Goddess Laxmi. On the BSE, the practice of Muhurat trading began in 1957, and, for NSE, in 1992.

The upcoming Samvat, which is 2079, looks ‘much brighter and more promising,’ and the Indian economy stands in a sweet spot of growth and remains the land of stability against the backdrop of a volatile global economy, said domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities.

Meanwhile, after Monday, the stock market will not open on Wednesday as well, on account of Diwali Balipratiprada festival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
diwali
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP