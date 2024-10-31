Diwali 2024: Are banks in your state open or closed on today?

Diwali 2024: As India lights up for Diwali, the festival symbolsing the triumph of good over evil, bank holidays are scheduled to vary across states. With Diwali celebrations falling on October 31 and November 1 this year, banks in several regions will observe holiday closures on one or both days, depending on local customs and regulations. Under the February 15 judgment of the top court, SBI was supposed to submit details of EBs to ECI by March 6 (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The following is a list of states for which, October 31 is a bank holiday according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI):

Bank holiday for Diwali 2024

State October 31 November 1 November 2 Agartala • Ahmedabad • • Aizawl • Belapur • • Bengaluru • • • Bhopal • • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • Chennai • Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • Guwahati • • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • Itanagar • Jaipur • • Jammu • Kanpur • • • Kochi • Kohima • Kolkata • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • Panaji • Patna • Raipur • • Ranchi • Shillong • Shimla • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram •

Banks in some states will observe a holiday on October 31 for Diwali (Deepavali), Kali Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday, or Naraka Chaturdashi, as applicable.

On November 1, the holidays are for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, Kut, Kannada Rajyothsava, or Govardhan Puja, depending on the region.

For November 2, banks will remain closed in observance of Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Govardhan Puja, or Vikram Samvat New Year Day.

November 3 is a Sunday, so banks across the country will remain closed.

The Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras on October 29 and will conclude with Bhai Dooj on November 3.

Though it is a bank holiday in some states, online services through bank websites as well as UPI transactions will remain active. ATM and cash deposit machines will also function normally throughout the holidays.