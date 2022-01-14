Dogecoin can be used to buy Tesla merch, says Musk; meme coin up by 15%

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The meme coin was up 15% over the past 24 hours as of 2:56 p.m. in Hong Kong, according to pricing from CoinGecko.
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:44 PM IST
Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency with a Shiba Inu meme founded in 2013, surged on Friday after Elon Musk said on Twitter that it could be used to buy Tesla Inc. merchandise.

The meme coin was up 15% over the past 24 hours as of 2:56 p.m. in Hong Kong, according to pricing from CoinGecko. It was a standout on a day when other cryptocurrencies from Bitcoin and Ether to Solana and Polkadot remained relatively flat. 

Musk, a frequent booster of Dogecoin on social media, has hinted at the move for some time. In addition, numerous reports in recent days had indicated that source code on Tesla’s website included an option for Dogecoin payments.

Billy Markus, Dogecoin’s co-creator, tweeted earlier Friday with an image that appeared to show a Cyberwhistle available for a price of 300 Dogecoin.

