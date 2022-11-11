Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Doglapan’: Ashneer Grover announces ‘autobiography’, slated for December release

business
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 11:20 AM IST

Taking to Twitter, Grover described the book as ‘my incredible life story!’. Priced at ₹449, it is a Penguin India publication.

Ashneer Grover was one of the judges on Shark Tank India.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, who exited the company in March, on Friday took to Twitter to inform his followers he has penned an ‘autobiography,’ describing it as ‘my incredible life story!’.

Quite fittingly, the book has ‘Doglapan’ in its title.

“After reading this book, either you will immediately resign from your job, or you will have a job all your life. At least, there will be nothing in between. To get absolute clarity in life - read my incredible life story! Order your copy of ‘Doglapan’ now on Amazon,” tweeted Grover on Friday.

After the announcement went viral, the business executive claimed his ‘autobiography’ became number 1 best seller overnight, and was sold out as well.

The book is titled ‘Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life And Start-Ups’ and is a Penguin India publication. Priced at 449, it will arrive on December 26, and can be ordered on this link.

Why is the book called ‘Doglapan’?

‘Doglapan,’ which literally translates to hypocrisy, was spouted by Grover during an episode of the first season of Shark Tank India. On the episode, BharatPe's now-former managing director was irked when an entrepreneur said he would prefer to have Grover's fellow ‘shark,’ Boat co-founder Aman Gupta, as an investor in his budding business.

The dialogue became an instant hit, and was converted into memes. However, in the upcoming season 2 of the Indian edition of the international business reality show, Grover has been replaced by Amit Jain, the CarDekho CEO and co-founder. The other six ‘sharks’ have been retained.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

