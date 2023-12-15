DOMS Industries IPO subscribed 38 times on Day 3: Check GMP, share price and other details

As the mega-IPO month continues, day three of the DOMS Industries IPO was no less than a success with the issue being subscribed over 38 times by investors till now. On the last day of bidding for the issue, investors have purchased 34.28 crore shares.

DOMS Industries IPO Day 3 highlights

On December 15, DOMS Industries IPO was subscribed 38.81 times in totality. The IPO size of the firm was 88.37 lakh shares, yet investors ended up subscribing the issue for over 34 crore shares till the markets closed today.

While the issue was subscribed over 38 times till the final days, the retail investors of DOMS Industries IPO remained at the front foot when it comes to subscription, buying 59.15 times the allotted quota.

Further, the high net worth individuals bought 50.99 times the total portion reserved for them, while qualified institutional buyers bought 26.31 times their total reserved portion. Employees also subscribe to the IPO heftily, subscribing 24.5 times of the reserved portion.

DOMS Industries IPO: GMP, share price and other details

While the price band of DOMS Industries IPO was set at ₹750-790 per equity share, the grey market premium of the company is going strong at ₹520 after the issue has closed on December 15, 2023.

The IPO was launched by the stationary company to raise ₹1200 crore from the public issue, with an an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.07 crore shares and fresh issue of 44.3 lakh shares worth ₹350 crore.

The GMP has jumped by over 65 percent since the IPO was launched on December 13, showing promise for the investors. The spike in the grey market for DOMS Industries is due to its healthy financial performance and core business boost, leading to a promising future for the investors.

The listing date for DOMS Industries IPO is expected to be December 18.