Dubai mansion in ultra-luxury Palm Jumeirah sold for 677 crore!

Dubai's Palm Jumeirah island needs no introduction. The iconic man made island, named due to its shape of a palm tree when viewed from above, hosts some of Dubai's most luxurious buildings.

Now, a mansion on the island has shattered the record of being the most expensive home ever sold in the Emirate. The Casa Del Sole villa has reportedly fetched 302.5 million dirhams, which is $82.4 million ( ₹677.37 crore) as per its developer Alpago. However, the company chose to keep the buyer's identity a secret, Bloomberg reported.

Situated on Billionaires' Row on Frond G of Palm Jumeirah, the under-construction mansion has eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. The ultra luxurious villa is equipped with a gymnasium, a movie theatre, bowling alley, jacuzzi and basement parking facility for 15 cars.

The Casa Del Sole is among the six villas that Alpago has built on the Palm Jumeirah. The least expensive of those homes was sold for 128 million dirhams.

Mukesh Ambani's firm Reliance Industries had held the previous record of buying an $80 million ten-bedroom villa on the island for the billionaire's youngest son Anant. It has a private spa, indoor and outdoor pools and other amenities.

Sales of homes valued at 100 million dirhams and above have surged this year with 12 transactions compared to 5 in 2021, according to Prathyusha Gurrapu, head of research and advisory at Core.

Gurrapu noted that the year 2022 has been a bumper one for prime residential transactions.

