Dunzo again defers pending salaries of former employees: Report

Delivery startup Dunzo has, according to a report, again delayed pending salaries of former employees, and informed the ex-staffers that these will now be credited only by January or February next year.

Founded in July 2014, Dunzo currently operates in 8 cities, including Delhi and Mumbai (Representational Image)

“We are working towards ensuring all pending salaries are paid at the earliest. However, we regret to inform you that given the present business situation, the revised timelines by which we will clear pending dues, including salaries for June and July, if any, in January-February 2024,” the Bengaluru-based company told its former workers in an email, according to Moneycontrol.

The email added that other remaining payments, including the August/September pay for days served, will also be made by the said timeline, as part of their F&F (full and final).

Additionally, the delivery firm, which is backed by Reliance Retail and Google, among others, is still promising a 12% interest on the service period, the report said.

Multiple deadlines missed

Dunzo first held back a portion of June-July salaries of its ex-employees and assured them that on July 20, all their dues will be cleared. After missing this deadline, it gave September 4 as the revised deadline, which, again, it failed to meet.

The company then said it will clear the dues in October but missed once again.

Co-founders quit

The latest deadline miss comes at a time when two of Dunzo's four co-founders – Dalvir Suri and Mukund Jha – are set to leave, leaving Kabir Biswas and Ankur Agarwal as the co-founders still with the cash-strapped startup.

