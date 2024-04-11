Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Are liquor stores closed today? Check full list of upcoming dry days in Delhi, other states
The excise department's order will result in closure of liquor stores in Delhi on Eid (April 11), Ram Navami (April 17) and Mahavir Jayanti (April 21).
On account of Eid ul-Fitr on April 11, it will be a dry day in several states and cities in India. In Delhi, the excise department issued a detailed order, declaring five dry days in the city, which includes the day of the Eid festival.
Which are the upcoming dry days in Delhi?
The excise department's order will result in closure of liquor stores in Delhi on Eid (April 11), Ram Navami (April 17) and Mahavir Jayanti (April 21). Owing to Lok Sabha elections, sale of liquor will be prohibited from 6pm on April 24 to 6pm on April 26 in border areas of Uttar Pradesh.
Which are the upcoming dry days in India?
There are several other upcoming dry days in India. These are:
April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti
April 17: Ram Navami
April 21: Mahavir Jayanti
May 1: Maharashtra Day (observed only in Maharashtra)
May 23: Buddha Purnima
May 17: Bakrid
July 17: Muharram and Ashadi Ekadashi
July 21: Guru Purnima
August 15: Independence Day
August 2: Janmashtami
September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi (observed only in Maharashtra)
September 17: Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi
October 2: Gandhi Jayanti
October 12: Dussehra
October 17: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
November 1: Diwali
November 12: Kartik Ekadashi
November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25: Christmas
What about dry dates in other states?
Rajasthan will observe dry days from 6pm on April 17 till the end of voting on April 19 for the first phase of voting while the second phase will also have dry days from 6 pm on April 24 till the end of voting on April 26. A dry day has been declared in the state on the day of vote counting which is June 4. Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam regions will see all shops serving liquor closed for three days from April 17.
