Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Are liquor stores closed today? Check full list of upcoming dry days in Delhi, other states

On account of Eid ul-Fitr on April 11, it will be a dry day in several states and cities in India. In Delhi, the excise department issued a detailed order, declaring five dry days in the city, which includes the day of the Eid festival. Dry days: In Delhi, the excise department issued a detailed order, declaring five dry days in the city.

Which are the upcoming dry days in Delhi?

The excise department's order will result in closure of liquor stores in Delhi on Eid (April 11), Ram Navami (April 17) and Mahavir Jayanti (April 21). Owing to Lok Sabha elections, sale of liquor will be prohibited from 6pm on April 24 to 6pm on April 26 in border areas of Uttar Pradesh.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Which are the upcoming dry days in India?

There are several other upcoming dry days in India. These are:

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 17: Ram Navami

April 21: Mahavir Jayanti

May 1: Maharashtra Day (observed only in Maharashtra)

May 23: Buddha Purnima

May 17: Bakrid

July 17: Muharram and Ashadi Ekadashi

July 21: Guru Purnima

August 15: Independence Day

August 2: Janmashtami

September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi (observed only in Maharashtra)

September 17: Eid-e-Milad and Anant Chaturdashi

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 12: Dussehra

October 17: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

November 1: Diwali

November 12: Kartik Ekadashi

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

What about dry dates in other states?

Rajasthan will observe dry days from 6pm on April 17 till the end of voting on April 19 for the first phase of voting while the second phase will also have dry days from 6 pm on April 24 till the end of voting on April 26. A dry day has been declared in the state on the day of vote counting which is June 4. Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam regions will see all shops serving liquor closed for three days from April 17.