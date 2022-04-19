World's richest person reveals he doesn't own a house, sleeps in friends’ spare bedrooms: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, is valued at $74 billion after a funding round in February 2021.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(REUTERS file)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 06:15 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Believe it or not –  the world's richest person, Elon Musk, doesn't have a house. In a recent interview with TED's Chris Anderson, the billionaire and Tesla CEO has revealed that he doesn't own a house right now and sleeps in friends' spare bedrooms.

“I don't even own a place right now. I am literally staying at friends' places," Musk was quoted as saying by the New York Post. “If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms," the Tesla CEO added.

“I don't have a yacht, I don't take vacations," Musk said.

The SpaceX founder was responding to a question about wealth disparity across the world and the amount of money spent by billionaires.

“For sure, it would be very problematic if I was spending billions of dollars a year in personal consumption, but that is not the case… If I don’t use the plane then I have less hours to work,” Musk, whose estimated net worth is $269.5 billion, said.

Forbes reported Musk owns 21 per cent of Tesla but has pledged more than half his stake as collateral for loans.

Within weeks of reporting a 9.1 per cent Twitter stake in early April 2022, he declined a board seat and proposed a $43 billion hostile takeover of the company. SpaceX, Musk's rocket company, is valued at $74 billion after a funding round in February 2021.

