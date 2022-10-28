Elon Musk is back with new tweet, but what does it mean? ‘Spoiler alert…’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who only completed the acquisition of social media giant - Twitter - hours before, is back with a new tweet, “Let the good times roll”. This was the world's richest man's second tweet since the takeover, and he labelled it as a “spoiler alert” for Twitterati. The fresh tweet besides the label, carried two emojis of musical notes at the start and end.

In his first tweet after the takeover deal was complete, Musk took to the micro-blogging site to write, “the bird is freed”.

Soon after taking over, Musk fired three top executives of Twitter, including CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. The Tesla CEO reportedly had accused them of misleading him and the social media giant's investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform. Reports have suggested that Musk plans to become the CEO, but may be at the helm in the interim before ceding the role in the longer term.

It has also been reported that Agrawal and Segal were “escorted out” of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters after they were dismissed. However, Musk, Twitter and the executives are yet to issue an official statement on the firings.

Citing research firm Equilar, Reuters, meanwhile, reported on Friday that the three fired executives will receive separation payouts summing up to nearly $122 million. In an email to Reuters, the firm said that Agrawal's so-called “golden parachute” valued at $57.4 million, while Segal's and Gadde's at $44.5 million and $20 million, respectively.

Musk's Twitter takeover has given rise to speculations that the social media site may not adhere to rules and regulations. However, before the completion of the buyout deal, the Tesla CEO and SpaceX owner provided a clarification in a statement. He said that the reason for his Twitter takeover is because it is “important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence”.

Musk further stated that Twitter should be “warm and welcoming” and allow users to choose the experience they wish to have.

(With reports from agencies)

