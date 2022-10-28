Home / World News / 'The bird is freed': Elon Musk's 1st post after he takes over Twitter, finally

'The bird is freed': Elon Musk's 1st post after he takes over Twitter, finally

Updated on Oct 28, 2022 11:40 AM IST

The Elon Musk-Twitter deal has been embroiled in controversies since earlier this year.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (AP file)
ByHT News Desk

Elon Musk's takeover of one of the biggest social media platforms is complete finally in one of the biggest deals the world of technology has recently seen. “The bird is freed,” Musk wrote in the first tweet amid fresh buzz over the deal.

The CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc has, however, also said he wants to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division, news agency Reuters reported. Other goals include wanting to "defeat" spam bots on Twitter and make the algorithms that determine how content is presented to its users publicly available.

Before closing the $44-billion acquisition, and never afraid to indulge in theatrics, Musk walked into Twitter's headquarters on Wednesday with a big grin and carrying a porcelain sink, subsequently tweeting "let that sink in." He changed his description in his Twitter profile to "Chief Twit."

(With inputs from agencies)

