Elon Musk 'Lols' at the 'irony' as Twitter takes him to court for $44 bn deal

Elon Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to share his reaction as the microblogging giant sued the billionaire for violating his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

Musk, who is the chief executive officer of electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, tweeted, "Oh the irony lol" for his 100 million followers on the platform.

Earlier on Monday, before the lawsuit was filed, Elon Musk tweeted a meme mocking the progress of the $44 billion acquisition bid. In the meme, Elon Musk has shared ‘his reactions’ to the twists and turns in the Twitter takeover saga. The meme reads: “They said I could not buy Twitter. Then they wouldn’t bot info. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot info in court.”

Musk, who turned 51 last month, said that he pulled the plug on the deal with Twitter stating that the forum is ridden with bots (fake accounts) and the company is doing the bare minimum to address this issue.

Earlier in May, when Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal shared how the company is detecting and fighting spam bots, Musk responded with a poop emoji.

He also accused the company of denying his request to disclose the accurate number of fake accounts on its platform to him. Twitter justified not sharing the information with Elon Musk by saying that it feared Musk would build a competing platform after abandoning the acquisition.

As per a Bloomberg report, the lawsuit against him is 62 pages and has cited roughly 13 of Elon Musk’s tweets. A judge hasn’t yet been assigned to the case. The company hopes to start the case on September 19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON