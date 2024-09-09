Elon Musk may become world's first trillionaire by 2027, followed by Gautam Adani in 2028: Report

Elon Musk is on the way to become the world's first trillionaire by 2027, according to an Informa Connect Academy report, which added that his wealth has been growing at an average annual rate of 110%. Elon Musk is currently the world's richest person, with a $237 billion net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Musk is currently the world's richest person, with a $237 billion net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Only a handful of companies in existence have by themselves, crossed $1 trillion in valuation. This includes Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Saudi Aramco, and Meta. The most recent case is that of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in late August.

Nvidia also joined the $1 trillion club in May 2023, and reached $3 trillion in June, becoming the second most valuable company in the world, with Microsoft ahead and Apple behind.

Who are the other people on the list of potential future trillionaires?

Gautam Adani may become the second after Musk in achieving the trillionaire status, according to the report, which added that this could happen in 2028 if his annual wealth growth rate remained at 123%.

Adani is followed by Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Indonesian energy and mining mogul Prajogo Pangestu in the list of those who could become trillionaires by 2028 if their growth trajectories continue as they are.

Bernard Arnault of LVMH, the world's third-richest person with a $181 billion net worth may become a trillionaire by 2030, similar to Mark Zuckerberg of Meta.

The question of who would become the world's first trillionaire has always fascinated the public ever since John D Rockefeller of Standard Oil became the world's first billionaire in 1916.

