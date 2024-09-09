Apple iPhone 16 launch at ‘It’s Glowtime’ event today, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more

Apple is expected to launch a series of devices including the iPhone 16, with enhanced hardware for AI support. The launch will happen today on Monday, September 9, 2024, at its Cupertino Park, California headquarters. Apple may launch four versions of the iPhone 16 series, which may include the iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Plus, the iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Reuters)

What are the expected announcements at the Apple Glowtime Event?

The iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus are expected tto be powered by the A18 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may come with the A18 Pro chip.

The A18 will be based on Arm's latest V9 architecture in order to support the plethora of upcoming AI tools that work remotely on the phone, known collectively as ‘Apple Intelligence.’

Even the finishing of the new iPhone 16 will get an enhanced process, along with coloured titanium, giving it a glossy appearance in contrast to the brushed aluminium finish of the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 is also expected to be introduced at the event, along with the Apple Watch Ultra 3, with speculations abound that Apple may also launch a more affordable third-generation Apple Watch SE.

Apart from these, Apple may also release an updated version of AirPods, the AirPods 4.

When is the Apple Glowtime Event starting in Indian time?

The Apple Glowtime Event at Cupertino Park, California, is set to commence at 10 am PT, which is 10:30 pm IST in India.

The event can be watched live on Apple's website and the Apple TV app. It will also be livestreamed on Apple’s YouTube channel.

What is the Apple iPhone 16's expected price in India

In India, the iPhone 16 is expected to cost ₹79,900. The Apple iPhone 16 Plus, Pro and Pro Max are expected to cost ₹89,900, ₹1,29,900, and ₹1,39,900 respectively.

