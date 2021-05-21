Elon Musk says Tesla eyeing Russia as a potential production hub
Addressing an event in Russia via video link, Tesla boss Elon Musk said the company already had production sites in China and the United States, but was looking at opening production facilities in other parts of the world.
Reuters | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Addressing an event in Russia via video link, Tesla boss Musk said the company already had production sites in China and the United States, but was looking at opening production facilities in other parts of the world.
