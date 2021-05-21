Home / Business / Elon Musk says Tesla eyeing Russia as a potential production hub
Elon Musk says Tesla eyeing Russia as a potential production hub

Addressing an event in Russia via video link, Tesla boss Elon Musk said the company already had production sites in China and the United States, but was looking at opening production facilities in other parts of the world.
Reuters | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Elon Musk said on Friday that Tesla was close to establishing a presence in Russia and was looking at whether it could open factories there. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi(REUTERS)

Elon Musk said on Friday that Tesla was close to establishing a presence in Russia and was looking at whether it could open factories there.

Addressing an event in Russia via video link, Tesla boss Musk said the company already had production sites in China and the United States, but was looking at opening production facilities in other parts of the world.

