Elon Musk's net worth is more than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani combined; here's how much he is worth

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who was earlier dethroned from the top spot, is once again the world's richest person, according to Bloomberg data on January 30. The billionaire reclaimed the top spot after Tesla shares recovered from a major dip. Elon Musk becomes world's richest person once again.(AP file photo)

Last week, Elon Musk was dethroned as the richest person in the world by Louis Vuitton chairman Bernard Arnault. The LVMH family's net worth crossed $207 billion while Musk lost a significant amount of wealth as Tesla shares stumbled on the market.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

However, Musk saw a sharp recovery in net worth after the shares of the electric car maker spiked on the market. Now, Elon Musk's total net worth stands at $204 billion, being the richest man in the world.

What is interesting is Elon Musk's net worth is now more than the combined net worth of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, the two richest men in India, placed 11th and 14th on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia, with a net worth of $108 billion, while Gautam Adani is the second richest person in Asia with a net worth of $96 billion. They run the two biggest conglomerates in India - Reliance Industries and Adani Group, respectively.

Elon Musk is the chairman, CEO, and CTO of SpaceX, angel investor, CEO, product architect and former chairman of Tesla, Inc., owner, chairman and CTO of X Corp., founder of the Boring Company and xAI, co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI.

Musk has been on the top of the Bloomberg Billionaire Index for most of the year 2023, only overtaken briefly by Bernard Arnault, whose family net worth surpassed $207 billion towards the end of January 2024.

World's richest people: Top 10

While Elon Musk sits on the top spot of the world's richest individuals with a total net worth of $204 billion on January 30, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in the second spot with a net worth of $186 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault is the third richest person in the world and the richest person in the European Union (EU) with a net worth of $183 billion. Others in the top 10 list are - Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Ballmer, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison and Warren Buffet.