Elon Musk's Starlink down for thousands of users, company says ‘network outage’

Starlink outage: Elon Musk's Starlink services are down for 41,393 users, as per outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The company said, "We are currently in a network outage and are actively implementing a solution.
SpaceX's Starlink owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting earth.
