Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi
Elon Musk's Starlink down for thousands of users, company says ‘network outage’

ByHT News Desk
May 29, 2024 07:57 AM IST

Starlink outage: The company said, "We are currently in a network outage and are actively implementing a solution.

Starlink outage: Elon Musk's Starlink services are down for 41,393 users, as per outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The company said, "We are currently in a network outage and are actively implementing a solution.

Starlink outage: Starlink satellite antennas are seen at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), the international trade show for consumer electronics and home appliance.(AFP)
Starlink outage: Starlink satellite antennas are seen at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), the international trade show for consumer electronics and home appliance.(AFP)

SpaceX's Starlink owns around 60% of the roughly 7,500 satellites orbiting earth.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Elon Musk's Starlink down for thousands of users, company says 'network outage'
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
