Emirates, DP World, Dubai Airports aim to help transport 2 billion vaccines

In a Twitter post on Sunday, the media office cited Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive of Emirates Airline and chairman of Dubai Airports, as saying the three companies had formed a logistics alliance "to expedite the worldwide transport of urgently needed vaccines through Dubai".
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:50 PM IST
File photo for representational purpose(Bloomberg)

United Arab Emirates-based Emirates Skycargo, Dubai Airports and ports operator DP World will help "equitably distribute" 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries in 2021, the emirate's government media office and state news agency WAM said.

