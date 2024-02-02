 Emirates' pre-approved visas for Indians travelling to Dubai. Details here - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Emirates' pre-approved visas for Indians travelling to Dubai. Details here

Emirates' pre-approved visas for Indians travelling to Dubai. Details here

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 04:51 PM IST

Emirates pre-approved visas for Indians: A 14-day single entry visa will be issued to travellers which would help them skip queues. More details here

Emirates has introduced a pre-approved visa on arrival facility in Dubai for Indian passport holders in order to streamline arrival processes for travellers and ensure hassle-free entry into Dubai. Announcing the decision on X (formerly Twitter), Emirates said that the pre-approved visa on arrival is tailored for Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with the airline. A 14-day single entry visa will be issued to travellers which would help them skip queues upon arriving in Dubai.

Emirates pre-approved visas for Indians: Attendees walk under the tail of an Airbus A380-800 passenger aircraft, operated by Emirates Airlines, at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai.(Bloomberg)

“We’ve partnered with VFS Global to introduce a pre-approved visa on arrival facility for Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with us. The new process will help customers skip queues when arriving in Dubai,” Emirates said.

Emirates' pre-approved visa on arrival: How will the process work?

Emirates customers can secure their flights through emirates.com or their preferred travel agent. After the booking, customers should go to the 'apply for a UAE visa' link which redirect them to the online UAE Visa application site powered by VFS Global Services. Requirements, terms, and conditions are outlined in the link.

Emirates' pre-approved visa on arrival: Who can avail this service?

This service is available to Indian passport holders possessing a valid six-month visa for the US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency.

Emirates is currently serving nine destinations in India with 167 weekly flights and has an global network of over 140 destinations. Its Indian network includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Friday, February 02, 2024
