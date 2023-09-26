News / Business / ‘Employee dissatisfaction may impact…customers with a smile’: RBI deputy governor Swaminathan J

‘Employee dissatisfaction may impact…customers with a smile’: RBI deputy governor Swaminathan J

ByHT News Desk
Sep 26, 2023 10:36 PM IST

Swaminathan said a well-informed and empowered frontline staff, who according to him, can transform customer grievances into opportunities.

Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Swaminathan J has warned management of banks and other financial sectors against pushing their ‘employees to do business’ at any cost, while calling for the need of a ‘satisfying work environment’.

In his keynote address, Swaminathan stressed on the importance of a well-informed and empowered frontline staff, who according to him, can transform customer grievances into opportunities for building stronger relationships.

“After all, staff are your ambassadors - they are the face and voice that customers encounter. A less than satisfying work environment results in employee dissatisfaction which in turn may impact their ability to serve their customers with a smile”, the central bank's deputy governor said.

“ It may not be out of place to mention here, that the tone at the top is very important – if you push your employees to do business at any cost, it is likely that they may relegate the customers’ interests to the background”, Swaminathan added.

RBI deputy governor Swaminathan J.
RBI deputy governor Swaminathan J.

Calling for customer-centric approach, Swaminathan said that the regulated financial entities should ensure that employees understand that their primary responsibility is to serve customers' financial needs.

“There should be clear and transparent incentive structures that reward employees for delivering quality financial advice and services rather than just making sales. Staff should ensure that products are recommended based on the customer's financial situation, goals, and risk tolerance”, he added.

“Towards this, every financial institution should have a policy for customer appropriateness and product suitability framework. By adhering to such a policy framework in letter and spirit, REs can greatly reduce the mis-selling complaints which form a substantial portion of the complaints that we get to see”, the deputy governor added.

“Regular analysis of customer feedback, complaints, and suggestions can serve as an invaluable compass in navigating toward a service-oriented future. Root cause analysis will not only allow rectification of individual grievances but also enhance systemic processes to prevent re-occurrence” Swaminathan added.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out