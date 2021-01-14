IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / England high streets could lose 400,000 jobs post Covid-19: study
Covid-19 has already ravaged the UK retail sector, with tens of thousands of jobs being lost and big-name bankruptcies, although supermarkets have boomed.(Reuters Photo)
Covid-19 has already ravaged the UK retail sector, with tens of thousands of jobs being lost and big-name bankruptcies, although supermarkets have boomed.(Reuters Photo)
business

England high streets could lose 400,000 jobs post Covid-19: study

"According to KPMG analysis, high streets could lose between 20-40 percent of their retail offerings... This could see over 400,000 job losses on the high street."
READ FULL STORY
AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:10 PM IST

Main shopping streets in England's towns and cities could lose another 400,000-plus jobs after coronavirus passes, as Britons continue to work from home and buy online, accountants KPMG said Thursday.

Covid-19 has already ravaged the UK retail sector, with tens of thousands of jobs being lost and big-name bankruptcies, although supermarkets have boomed.

"The reduction in commuter footfall (and) the accelerated shift to online shopping is exacerbating the vacuum in city and town centres, with less people calling in to shop," said the KPMG study of 109 towns and cities.

"According to KPMG analysis, high streets could lose between 20-40 percent of their retail offerings... This could see over 400,000 job losses on the high street."

KPMG UK chief economist Yael Selfin said consumers were more likely to purchase household goods online in the wake of the pandemic.

"It has also made working from home acceptable and online gatherings... freeing endless hours of business travel and expense for better use."


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. has two plants spread over 432 acres in Bidadi where it manufactures its flagship Innova, Fortuner and Camry Hybrid among other vehicles.(AFP)
The unit of Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. has two plants spread over 432 acres in Bidadi where it manufactures its flagship Innova, Fortuner and Camry Hybrid among other vehicles.(AFP)
business

Toyota to pay $180 million to settle US emissions violations: Report

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:11 PM IST
"Toyota pays the price for its misconduct with a $180 million civil penalty and agreement to injunctive relief to ensure that its violations will not be repeated," Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter replying to a fan who asked about the progress of the company's India entry plans saying, "Yea..Next year for sure".(REUTERS)
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter replying to a fan who asked about the progress of the company's India entry plans saying, "Yea..Next year for sure".(REUTERS)
business

'As promised': Tesla CEO confirms entry into India's automobile market

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:31 PM IST
The company has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid-up capital of 1 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram are seeing huge upticks in downloads from Apple and Google's app stores, while WhatsApp's growth is on the decline following a privacy fiasco where the company was forced to clarify a message it sent to users.(AP)
Encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram are seeing huge upticks in downloads from Apple and Google's app stores, while WhatsApp's growth is on the decline following a privacy fiasco where the company was forced to clarify a message it sent to users.(AP)
business

Open to answering any queries from govt on privacy policy update: WhatsApp

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:10 PM IST
"We know we have to compete for users' trust when it comes to privacy and that's very good for the world. People should have choices in how they communicate and feel confident that no one else can see their chats," WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 has already ravaged the UK retail sector, with tens of thousands of jobs being lost and big-name bankruptcies, although supermarkets have boomed.(Reuters Photo)
Covid-19 has already ravaged the UK retail sector, with tens of thousands of jobs being lost and big-name bankruptcies, although supermarkets have boomed.(Reuters Photo)
business

England high streets could lose 400,000 jobs post Covid-19: study

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:10 PM IST
"According to KPMG analysis, high streets could lose between 20-40 percent of their retail offerings... This could see over 400,000 job losses on the high street."
READ FULL STORY
Close
The spokesperson also said Google "regularly pause ads over unpredictable, 'sensitive' events when ads can be used to exploit the event or amplify misleading information."(Reuters)
The spokesperson also said Google "regularly pause ads over unpredictable, 'sensitive' events when ads can be used to exploit the event or amplify misleading information."(Reuters)
business

Google pauses all political ads in wake of attack on US Capitol

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:09 PM IST
At least five people, including a policeman on duty and a female air force veteran who supported Trump, died in January 6 attack. Social media companies Twitter, Facebook and Google's YouTube have all suspended Trump from their platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the bond markets there was starting to be signs of selling again.(AFP)
In the bond markets there was starting to be signs of selling again.(AFP)
business

Stimulus helps global stocks shrug off impeachment chaos

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Japan's Nikkei hit a three-decade peak in Asia and Europe opened 0.4% higher as traders there ignored the prospect of another Italian government collapse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency. Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.11 against the American currency. Representational image.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Rupee gains 11 paise to finish at 73.04 against US dollar

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:58 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.18 and hit an intra-day high of 72.97 and a low of 73.18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oil producers face an unprecedented challenge balancing supply and demand as factors including the pace and response to Covid-19 vaccines cloud the outlook.(REUTERS)
Oil producers face an unprecedented challenge balancing supply and demand as factors including the pace and response to Covid-19 vaccines cloud the outlook.(REUTERS)
business

Oil prices ease as pandemic outweighs Chinese and US data

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Brent crude oil futures fell 36 cents to $55.70 a barrel by 0917 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 26 cents to $52.65.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians pass by closed stores on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt, Germany.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians pass by closed stores on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt, Germany.(Bloomberg)
business

German economy shrank 5 per cent in pandemic year 2020

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The pandemic downturn was smaller than that experienced during 2009, when the economy shrank by 5.7% The state statistics office Destatis said Thursday that only the construction sector showed an upturn as industry and services saw deep declines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People look at the digital screen on the facade of BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)
People look at the digital screen on the facade of BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)
business

Sensex ends at lifetime high of 49,584; Nifty just shy of 14,600

By hindustantimes.com | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Recovering from a shaky start, the 30-share BSE index ended 91.84 points or 0.19 per cent higher at its new lifetime closing high of 49,584.16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
business

US decides against investing ban on Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 03:20 PM IST
The decision removes uncertainty hanging over Chinese social media and gaming leader Tencent and Alibaba, the e-commerce titan founded by billionaire Jack Ma that’s now under intense regulatory scrutiny by Beijing regulators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google did not disclose the names of the apps removed.(REUTERS)
Google did not disclose the names of the apps removed.(REUTERS)
business

Google removes personal loan apps violating user safety policies from Play Store

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Google has asked the developers of the remaining identified apps to demonstrate that they comply with applicable local laws and regulations, failing which those apps will also be removed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is to be noted here that retail inflation had also dropped sharply to 4.59 per cent in December, mainly due to declining food prices.(MINT_PRINT)
It is to be noted here that retail inflation had also dropped sharply to 4.59 per cent in December, mainly due to declining food prices.(MINT_PRINT)
business

December wholesale inflation slows to 1.22 per cent

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:33 PM IST
The inflation based on Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was 1.55 per cent in November 2020, and 2.76 per cent in December 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
business

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, scale new highs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:47 AM IST
This is the second straight day of a price increase. Rates were hiked by 25 paise each on Wednesday after a five-day hiatus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The PayPal app logo is seen on a mobile phone.(Reuters)
The PayPal app logo is seen on a mobile phone.(Reuters)
business

PayPal becomes first foreign company to offer digital payments in China

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:29 AM IST
In taking full control of one of the smaller players in the world's largest payment market, PayPal will compete with domestic payments giants Alipay, owned by Alibaba-affiliated Ant Group, and WeChat Pay, owned by Tencent Holdings Ltd, as China fully opens up its financial sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP