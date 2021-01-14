England high streets could lose 400,000 jobs post Covid-19: study
Main shopping streets in England's towns and cities could lose another 400,000-plus jobs after coronavirus passes, as Britons continue to work from home and buy online, accountants KPMG said Thursday.
Covid-19 has already ravaged the UK retail sector, with tens of thousands of jobs being lost and big-name bankruptcies, although supermarkets have boomed.
"The reduction in commuter footfall (and) the accelerated shift to online shopping is exacerbating the vacuum in city and town centres, with less people calling in to shop," said the KPMG study of 109 towns and cities.
"According to KPMG analysis, high streets could lose between 20-40 percent of their retail offerings... This could see over 400,000 job losses on the high street."
KPMG UK chief economist Yael Selfin said consumers were more likely to purchase household goods online in the wake of the pandemic.
"It has also made working from home acceptable and online gatherings... freeing endless hours of business travel and expense for better use."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toyota to pay $180 million to settle US emissions violations: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'As promised': Tesla CEO confirms entry into India's automobile market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Open to answering any queries from govt on privacy policy update: WhatsApp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England high streets could lose 400,000 jobs post Covid-19: study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google pauses all political ads in wake of attack on US Capitol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stimulus helps global stocks shrug off impeachment chaos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 11 paise to finish at 73.04 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil prices ease as pandemic outweighs Chinese and US data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German economy shrank 5 per cent in pandemic year 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex ends at lifetime high of 49,584; Nifty just shy of 14,600
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US decides against investing ban on Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google removes personal loan apps violating user safety policies from Play Store
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
December wholesale inflation slows to 1.22 per cent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, scale new highs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PayPal becomes first foreign company to offer digital payments in China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox