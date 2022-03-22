Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / EPFO asks PF account holders to complete e-nomination by March 31. Details here
business

EPFO asks PF account holders to complete e-nomination by March 31. Details here

The failure to do so by the given deadline will result in account holders losing access to certain facilities, said the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO/HT File Photo)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 01:16 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has directed all Provident Fund (PF) account holders to complete their e-nomination procedure by March 31, warning that failure to do so by the said date will mean that they will be unable to use certain facilities.

PF balance will get stuck: Recently, the Union government made e-nomination filing mandatory for all Provident Fund account holders. Under this, an employee can make any member of his family a nominee. If this is not done, then, in case the employee passes away in future, regardless of the reason, his PF account balance will get stuck and the family will face great difficulty in withdrawing money from it.

Here's how to complete e-nomination:

(1.) Go to epfindia.gov.in and log in

(2.) Go to ‘Service’ tab, and, from the drop-down menu, click on ‘For employees’ tab

(3.) Use your Universal Account Number (UAN) to log in

(4.) In ‘Manage’ tab, click on ‘e-nomination’ and then enter your permanent and current address

(5.) Select ‘Yes’ to change your family declaration

(6.) Enter details of the nominee and click on ‘Save’

(7.) Then, click on ‘Proceed’

(8.) Enter your Aadhaar number and the one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number

Losing access to passbook: Failure to complete e-nomination by the end of the month will also result in PF account holders losing access to their passbook, said EPFO. If, after March 31, you visit EPFO’s website to access passbook, an e-nomination pop-up window will appear on screen. If e-nomination has not been done, then this pop-up window will not disappear from screen.

