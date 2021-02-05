Equity benchmarks spike to new highs ahead of RBI policy decision
- On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29; and the Nifty had settled with 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65. Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session.
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty advanced their record-setting spree in early trade on Friday, ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome.
The 30-share BSE Sensex, briefly touched the 51,000-level, and was trading at 50,830.76, gaining 216.47 points or 0.43 per cent in opening trade.
Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty was quoted at 14,968.95, moving higher by 73.30 points or 0.49 per cent.
SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank were top gainers in the Sensex pack.
Of the Sensex constituents, 22 shares were trading in the green.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank is scheduled to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy decision in a short while from now.
"The market will be keenly watching the monetary policy due today, particularly the nuances of the policy and indications coming from the central bank. The policy rates are likely to remain unchanged but there can be indications on liquidity management, going forward,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.
The RBI has a crucial role to play in growth recovery by pursuing an accommodative stance for an extended period of time, he said adding that low-interest rates have turned out to be a strong tailwind for sectors like housing and automobiles.
Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth ₹2,520.92 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Asian shares too moved higher during afternoon trade as governments around the globe accelerated vaccine rollout programmes to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.39 per cent higher at USD 59.22 per barrel.
RBI keeps key rate unchanged, projects GDP growth rate at 10.5% for FY22
Equity benchmarks spike to new highs ahead of RBI policy decision
India's central bank keeps rate steady after expansionary budget
PayPal says to shut domestic payments business in India
Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 income tax changes announced
US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence
Ford loses $1.28B in 2020, raises electric vehicle spending
Fiscal policy won't be tied to debt-GDP ratio for now
Centre owes Air India nearly ₹500 crore for VVIP flights
Investment limit may hit 0.3% of EPF subscribers
Budget marks directional change for economy: Nirmala Sitharaman
SBI's Q3 profit falls 7% on higher provisions
Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs
Gold, silver prices fall; check latest rates here
