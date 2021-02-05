IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Equity benchmarks spike to new highs ahead of RBI policy decision
SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank were top gainers in the Sensex pack.(Bloomberg )
SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank were top gainers in the Sensex pack.(Bloomberg )
business

Equity benchmarks spike to new highs ahead of RBI policy decision

  • On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29; and the Nifty had settled with 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65. Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:08 AM IST

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty advanced their record-setting spree in early trade on Friday, ahead of the RBI monetary policy outcome.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, briefly touched the 51,000-level, and was trading at 50,830.76, gaining 216.47 points or 0.43 per cent in opening trade.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty was quoted at 14,968.95, moving higher by 73.30 points or 0.49 per cent.

SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank were top gainers in the Sensex pack.

Of the Sensex constituents, 22 shares were trading in the green.

On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29; and the Nifty had settled with 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65. Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank is scheduled to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy decision in a short while from now.

"The market will be keenly watching the monetary policy due today, particularly the nuances of the policy and indications coming from the central bank. The policy rates are likely to remain unchanged but there can be indications on liquidity management, going forward,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

The RBI has a crucial role to play in growth recovery by pursuing an accommodative stance for an extended period of time, he said adding that low-interest rates have turned out to be a strong tailwind for sectors like housing and automobiles.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth 2,520.92 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Asian shares too moved higher during afternoon trade as governments around the globe accelerated vaccine rollout programmes to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.39 per cent higher at USD 59.22 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex nifty at record high indian stock markets rbi policy outcome dalal street ongc hdfc
app
Close
Hotelier Kapil Chopra saved lives amid the pandemic through his initiative Charity Beds. (Photo:Shivam Saxena/HT)
Hotelier Kapil Chopra saved lives amid the pandemic through his initiative Charity Beds. (Photo:Shivam Saxena/HT)
business

The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 presented by Ambience : Kapil Chopra

By Aprajita Sharad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Hotelier and entrepreneur Kapil Chopra talks about how he saved lives in the pandemic by averting the problem of unavailability of hospital beds through his initiative Charity Beds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said MPC unanimously voted for keeping the interest rate unchanged.(Mint file photo)
While announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said MPC unanimously voted for keeping the interest rate unchanged.(Mint file photo)
business

RBI keeps key rate unchanged, projects GDP growth rate at 10.5% for FY22

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:00 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the rates steady and reiterated that it will continue to support the recovering economy by ensuring ample rupee liquidity in the banking system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank were top gainers in the Sensex pack.(Bloomberg )
SBI, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, ONGC and Axis Bank were top gainers in the Sensex pack.(Bloomberg )
business

Equity benchmarks spike to new highs ahead of RBI policy decision

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:08 AM IST
  • On Thursday, the Sensex had ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its new closing record of 50,614.29; and the Nifty had settled with 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent gains at its closing peak of 14,895.65. Both indices had touched their all-time highs as well during the session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Reserve Bank of India, which lowered borrowing costs by 115 basis points last year, has been on pause mode since mid-2020 over inflation worries.(Mint)
The Reserve Bank of India, which lowered borrowing costs by 115 basis points last year, has been on pause mode since mid-2020 over inflation worries.(Mint)
business

India’s central bank keeps rate steady after expansionary budget

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The repurchase rate was maintained at 4%, Governor Shaktikanta Das said Friday. The decision was predicted by a majority of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
The PayPal logo is seen at an office building in Berlin, Germany. (REUTERS)
business

PayPal says to shut domestic payments business in India

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:54 AM IST
San Jose, California-based PayPal will instead focus on its cross-border payments business, which means global customers will still be able to pay Indian merchants using the service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
The budget also proposed to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.(PTI)
budget

Union Budget 2021-22: Here are 10 income tax changes announced

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:20 AM IST
The changes include unit-linked insurance policies (ULIP), pre-filled income tax returns (ITR) forms, higher tax deduction at source (TDS) for non-filers of income tax returns and exemption of dividend payment to REIT/InvIT from TDS among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The market battle, led by traders gathered on Reddit, sent shares of severely damaged companies like GameStop and AMC soaring.(via AP. Representative image)
The market battle, led by traders gathered on Reddit, sent shares of severely damaged companies like GameStop and AMC soaring.(via AP. Representative image)
business

US regulators launch review of stock market turbulence

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:27 AM IST
The Treasury Department said Thursday that regulators believe the core infrastructure of the markets has proved to be “resilient during high volatility and heavy trading volume.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ford also lost $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Excluding one-time items it made 34 cents per share, according to FactSet.(AFP file photo)
Ford also lost $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter. Excluding one-time items it made 34 cents per share, according to FactSet.(AFP file photo)
business

Ford loses $1.28B in 2020, raises electric vehicle spending

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:10 AM IST
The automaker said Thursday that excluding one-time items, it made 41 cents per share for the year. That beat Wall Street estimates of breaking even.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the finance ministry before she leaves to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the finance ministry before she leaves to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
business

Fiscal policy won’t be tied to debt-GDP ratio for now

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The 15th Finance Commission (FFC), which was chaired by N.K. Singh, has recommended bringing the public debt to GDP ratio down from 89.8% of GDP in FY21 to 85.7% of GDP in FY26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this file photo dated Monday, March 2, 2020, Air India planes are parked at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI16-12-2020_000272B)(PTI)
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this file photo dated Monday, March 2, 2020, Air India planes are parked at the IGI Airport in New Delhi. Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI16-12-2020_000272B)(PTI)
business

Centre owes Air India nearly 500 crore for VVIP flights

By Rhik Kundu, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government’s total dues on account of airfares for VVIP flights stood at 498.17 crore at the end of 31 December.
READ FULL STORY
Close
10 May 2016, Bhikaji Cama Place,New Delhi: employees provident fund organisation head office , EPFO office.(Mint Archives)
10 May 2016, Bhikaji Cama Place,New Delhi: employees provident fund organisation head office , EPFO office.(Mint Archives)
business

Investment limit may hit 0.3% of EPF subscribers

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:15 AM IST
These 1.23 lakh employees provident fund (EPF) accounts have on an average a corpus of 5.92 crore per person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
Union minister of finance Nirmala Sitharaman, New Delhi, February 1, 2021 (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
business

Budget marks directional change for economy: Nirmala Sitharaman

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Sitharaman on Monday unveiled a budget with significant increases in health and capital expenditure to revive an economy that shrank by a record 23.9% in the quarter ended June 30 mainly because of the 68-day hard lockdown imposed on March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bank’s proforma slippages for the nine months ending December 2020 was at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,461 crore and coupled with recast requests, the number stood at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>41,000 crore.(File photo)
The bank’s proforma slippages for the nine months ending December 2020 was at 16,461 crore and coupled with recast requests, the number stood at 41,000 crore.(File photo)
business

SBI’s Q3 profit falls 7% on higher provisions

By Shayan Ghosh, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:51 PM IST
SBI had said in November that its debt recasts and slippages will not cross 60,000 crore in FY21, and the numbers released on Thursday indicated that the bank will manage to meet this guidance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boeing shed 20,000 jobs companywide last year and has said it needs to cut 11,000 more this year.(AP photo)
Boeing shed 20,000 jobs companywide last year and has said it needs to cut 11,000 more this year.(AP photo)
business

Boeing to outsource IT work to Dell, eliminate 600 jobs

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Susan Doniz, vice president for information technology and data analytics for Boeing, told employees Thursday that the eliminated jobs represent about 10% of the company's IT staff, The Seattle Times reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold, silver prices fall; check latest rates here (PTI File Photo)
Gold, silver prices fall; check latest rates here (PTI File Photo)
business

Gold, silver prices fall; check latest rates here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Here’s how gold and silver opened on Thursday, as per Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP