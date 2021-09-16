‘Everything else is commodity’: InMobi's Naveen Tewari says focus should be on people

Technology changes every few years but it’s the people who remain constant, Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO of InMobi group, remarked during his keynote address at HT NxT. InMobi, which became the first Indian unicorn in 2011, started as an advertising technology company around 2008.

Recounting the initial phase of InMobi, Tewari noted that startup was “not really a thing” and they, as aspiring entrepreneurs, haven’t researched enough before starting the business. He, however, opined that entrepreneurship is about being “crazy and innovative” and not about being “methodical and planned.”

“Those are few things that I would argue have led to where we are today, and we are very very happy with ourselves on where stand today,” Tewari said at the virtual edition of HT Media’s thought leadership platform.

“But going back to 12-13 years ago, I remember the first phase of our journey, it was not easy. It was the phase where we were just trying to build a business that has legs to stand on and has some meanings.”

Talking about the next phase, Tewari said things started to change for the InMobi group when the Bengaluru-based advertising technology company turned its focus towards its people.

“In less than three to five years the technology changes and the only thing that remain constant is people. And if they are also changing then you never going to come out of these kinds of things,” he added.

The 43-year-old Harvard Business School alum stressed that creating an all-star team is not the only thing needed to expand a company or to create “something that is more generational.” Tewari said that InMobi was able to instil a sense of family in its employees by putting faith in them and providing them greater autonomy. He emphasised the need to understand “why people come to work, what motivates human beings, what keeps them excited.”

“And we made some drastic changes in the way we understood people in the way we changed our values and brought out a completely redefined culture for ourselves because we realise that our only asset frankly is the people,” the entrepreneur added.

He believes apart from people, everything else is a commodity, even the business strategy because a company can’t have a robust strategy that will last for many years in the fast-paced environment.

HTNxT, a thought leadership programme, is being held virtually for the first time. The theme for the inaugural year is 'Leading the change'.

